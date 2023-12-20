Lee Kershaw explains Leeds Rhinos situation as ex-Wakefield Trinity winger continues search for Super League deal

As Leeds Rhinos stepped up their preparations for their first friendly on a chilly Tuesday morning at their Kirkstall training base, one man stood out from the crowd.

Dressed in his own sportswear, Lee Kershaw had the look of a competition winner but the reality is he is a proven Super League winger looking for a way back to the top level.

Kershaw has been training with Leeds to keep fit, which is the extent of the arrangement amid talk of a potential deal for the former Wakefield Trinity speedster.

The 24-year-old lined up for Wakefield in last year's Boxing Day fixture at Headingley but will be a spectator next week despite helping Rohan Smith's squad with their preparations.

"They’ve said, ‘We don’t need you, we’ve got the squad numbers and what we need but you are welcome to train'," explained Kershaw.

"I just said, 'Thank you'. So at the moment, no (there is no deal).

"I needed somewhere to train because I haven’t got a club at the moment and I’m not sure when I will have one.

"I spoke to Rohan and people at Leeds and they said I was welcome to train and keep fit and get ready for the season so I will be ready when someone does give me a ring."

Lee Kershaw has been training with the Rhinos to keep fit. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

For his part, Smith was only too happy to help a player in need.

"Rugby league is a relatively small world and we all need a hand at some stage, whether you're between clubs or chasing the next opportunity,” said the Rhinos boss.

"Lee is not from too far away from here. We've had a couple of blokes on leave and in the rehab group so it's an opportunity for him to jump in the reserves team and keep himself going to see what presents itself for him elsewhere."

Kershaw played for Keighley Albion and Eastmoor Dragons before joining Trinity’s academy.

Lee Kershaw attacks down the flank during a training session at Kirkstall. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Bradford native, who scored 18 tries in 50 games for Wakefield after debuting in 2019, was on the verge of returning to the amateur game when Leeds offered him the chance to keep his hand in at Super League level.

“I messaged my local club Baildon and asked if I could go play with them," said Kershaw.

"I was on the teamsheet for the seconds but the next day I got a message from Leeds saying I could train there so it was what might have been."

Being a free agent at this time of the year is new territory for Kershaw.

Lee Kershaw suffered the pain of relegation with Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

While there is an element of frustration about his situation, he appreciates the opportunity given to him by the Rhinos.

"I've never had this before," said Kershaw.

"Obviously I would prefer to find a home and look to be playing in the friendlies coming up and building towards something.

"I don’t really like being a free agent but I do like being here."

Kershaw was among Wakefield's better performers in the closing stages of the Super League season, scoring five tries in three games in a desperate attempt to keep the club in the top flight.

Trinity were relegated despite Kershaw's best efforts and he left Belle Vue after failing to agree a new contract.

Lee Kershaw celebrates a try against Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Kershaw admits to being surprised at not finding a deal elsewhere.

"I thought I would have something," he said.

"I didn’t think it would be straight away but I thought when pre-season kicked in for all the clubs I would be training. But so far, it’s just a case of clubs saying there’s not enough space or what have you.

“I can get that because we are in mid pre-season, coming up to Christmas and there’s probably not much room left.

"I am not really sure what the next step is but I’ve just got to stay ready, I guess.

"I am two and a half weeks into my pre-season so I am not ready yet, I admit that, but I try to do a bit extra when I can to make sure I am."

Kershaw was left searching for a new club after Trinity signed Jermaine McGillvary and Lachlan Walmsley as their starting wingers for the 2024 Championship season.

It is another case of what might have been for Kershaw after finding himself on the outside looking in at the start of a new era for Wakefield.

The club remain close to Kershaw's heart despite the way it ended at Belle Vue.

"In a perfect world I’d want to be playing in Super League, there’s no denying that," he said.

"It looks like a good club to be at now and it looks like they will do very well this year.

"I spoke to (head coach) Daryl Powell and (owner) Matt Ellis and it seemed like I would be getting an offer from them but I was told they are going with someone else.

"It kind of is a completely new club. It's the same badge and same fans and what have you but everything else behind it is new.