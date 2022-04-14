Liam Watts impressed at Belle Vue. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Tigers arrived at Belle Vue protecting a 16-game winning streak in the West Yorkshire derby and that record was never under threat thanks to a professional performance.

Castleford were in control at the break and pulled away in the second half aided by Greg Eden's 100th try for the club.

Radford felt the game was won in the middle in the opening exchanges.

Castleford celebrate Mahe Fonua's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Westy and Liam Watts were outstanding," said the Tigers boss. "They really set a platform for us early.

"Congratulations to Greg for scoring his 100th try. That's a phenomenal record.

"Gaz O'Brien just went about his business really tidily without grabbing any headlines. He controlled the game."

The win takes the Tigers above Wakefield in the Super League table at the start of an important period.

Radford was impressed with his side's character in the wake of last week's Challenge Cup defeat at Hull KR.

“I am just pleased with how we responded," he said.

"We started really well which is what we needed to do after last week. Friday's start killed us and set the tempo for the rest of the game, unfortunately.

"To get a response like that is a credit to the group."

With the competition points already in the bag, Paul McShane was gifted a try when Liam Hood switched off at the play the ball.

It was a flashback to an unhappier time for Radford.

"It was a bizarre one," said the former Hull FC head coach.

"The last time I saw that happen, I got sacked on the evening against Warrington when Danny Houghton played it with nobody behind him.

"I know how that poor lad feels."

While Castleford can look forward to their Easter Monday game against Leeds Rhinos with renewed confidence, Trinity have been left to lick their wounds ahead of a trip to Wigan Warriors.

Head coach Willie Poching said: "Disappointed is a good way to put it.

"We were clearly second best tonight in a lot of areas. They were fantastic and gave us a bit of a lesson.