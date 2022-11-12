Leeds Building Society pledges sizeable donation as Kevin Sinfield prepares to begin epic challenge

Starting at Murrayfield in Edinburgh tomorrow morning, the Leeds Rhinos legend will cover seven ultra-marathons in as many days with the intention of arriving on the pitch at half-time during the men’s Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford on November 19.

Having raised over £5million in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after running seven consecutive marathons in 2020 and 101 miles in under 24 hours the following year, Sinfield has upped the ante with a 276-mile run that offers little time for rest.

The 42-year-old began raising money for the cause following the diagnosis of his close friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, who suffers from the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of Saturday morning, Sinfield had already raised over £222,000 towards a target of £777,777, including a sizeable donation from Leeds Building Society.

“As a longstanding partner of Leeds Rhinos, we at Leeds Building Society wanted to make a meaningful contribution in recognition of the gruelling challenge Kevin will be embarking on this weekend," said CEO Richard Fearon.

“We’ve sponsored the Rhinos for 16 years – in which time Kev and Rob have both played for the first team – and so Rob’s fight against motor neurone disease is a cause close to our hearts.

"To support the fundraising efforts, we’ve decided to donate £100 for every mile of the ultramarathon amounting to £27,600. Good luck, Kev!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Sinfield ahead of a media engagement at Hotel Football, Manchester to preview his latest challenge. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Funds raised from the challenge will be shared between five causes: the MND Association, MND Scotland, the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds, The Darby Rimmer Foundation, and My Name’5 Doddie.

“On behalf of all those impacted by MND, I would like to say a massive thank you to the Leeds Building Society for this incredible gesture," said Sinfield.

"I know that every penny will go to make a huge difference to those with the disease but also, as importantly, help the vital research that is ongoing to halt the effects of the disease and eventually find a cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Personally, I would like to thank Richard, all the staff at Leeds Building Society and their customers for their support, it will mean so much during the tough hours on the road that I am sure lie ahead for me and the Ultra 7 in 7 team.”

Kevin Sinfield, right, with Rob Burrow after completing his Extra Mile Challenge of 101 miles in under 24hrs. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Sinfield is ready to discard his running shoes but he has refused to rule out further fundraising exploits.

"There is probably still a bit of glint in my eye," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The problem is coming up with something that is more difficult and challenging each year, and I’m conscious that there’s so many worthy charities out there so I don’t want people to get sick of it.

“I will still go about trying to raise money and awareness but maybe I’ll do it less publicly, and look to give my knees a bit of a break.”

Kevin Sinfield during his final 7 in 7 marathon challenge around Saddleworth in aid of Rob Burrow and in support of MNDA in December 2020. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)