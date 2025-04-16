'Leeds feels like home now': James McDonnell extends Rhinos stay
The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer since arriving from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign, scoring 11 tries in 59 appearances for the Rhinos.
McDonnell is known for his work ethic in defence but showed there is more to his game with a four-try haul in last week's win over Salford Red Devils.
The Ireland international views Headingley as a home away from home after signing up for a fourth season at the club in 2026.
"I really wanted to get my contract sorted," said McDonnell.
"It's been a good start to the year and I'm looking forward to staying longer now.
"When I left Wigan and came to Leeds, it was time for me to grow up. I think I've matured quite a lot being on my own, away from family.
"My girlfriend moved over with me and Leeds feels like home now."
McDonnell's extension hands the Rhinos a boost ahead of their Good Friday date with Huddersfield Giants.
Brad Arthur expects the forward to go from strength to strength in a Leeds shirt.
"I think James has been defensively very strong for us," said the Rhinos boss.
"His team-mates recognise his defensive principles and efforts and it was nice to see him get the rewards for that hard work with four tries last week over at Salford.
"He has got a bright future and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop over this season."
McDonnell becomes the first off-contract player to extend his stay, with James Bentley, Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd among the other players approaching the end of their existing deals.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease will continue to monitor McDonnell's contract situation.
"We're delighted to have agreed an extension with James and hopefully he will be here for even longer than this deal," said Blease.
"He is someone who has worked hard to develop his game here at the Rhinos and it is particularly pleasing to give young, English talent the chance to make their mark in Super League with the Rhinos."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.