Leeds Rhinos 12 Wigan 10: Ryan Hall head and shoulders above rest on landmark occasion

Leeds Rhinos' Ryan Hall is tackled during the Betfred Super League match with Wigan (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur paid tribute to Ryan Hall after the 37-year-old marked his 500th career appearance with a bizarre intervention to help his side edge a 12-10 Betfred Super League win over Wigan at Headingley.

Hall was given a guard of honour by his team-mates at the end of a thrilling clash in which his accidental header from Jake Connor’s kick paved the way for Jack Sinfield to flop over for what proved to be the decisive try.

“It’s very rare that the ball comes off a player’s head but at the end of the day they’re the rules and it’s a try,” smiled Arthur. “It doesn’t look pretty but we’ll take it.

Rugby league rules dictate that a headed pass can only be ruled a knock-on if it is deliberate, and Hall, pictured, was clearly surprised as anyone by the incident, which was reviewed several times on video before the try was awarded.

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Sinfield scores a try while being tackled by Wigan Warriors' Bevan French (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Arthur added: “I’m really proud and happy for Ryan Hall and the spirit the boys played with, they just wanted to make sure he came off the field a winner. The pleasing thing is they care for the badge and the jersey.”

Leeds had got off to a fast start with an early try from Riley Lumb, but responses either side of the break from Liam Marshall and Bevan French threatened to help the visitors erase the memory of last week’s painful Challenge Cup loss to Hull.

While the manner of the Rhinos’ response pleased Arthur, the Australian insisted his side still have a long way to go before they fulfil their growing potential.

“We’re still miles away from where I think we can get to,” added Arthur. “We put ourselves under a bit of pressure in the second half but the effort and physicality we are playing with has been there all year.

“We just lack a bit of cohesion at times but if we can keep that we will be in the fight and we’ll get a chance to get better.”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said he was proud of his players and insisted they had not been affected by their tumultuous Challenge Cup defeat by Hull FC last week.

A jinking second half try from French had nudged the visitors in front but Hall’s late intervention ensured a rare second straight Saturday defeat for the defending champions.

“We didn’t get the result but there was plenty to be proud about and some lessons to be learned, but overall I feel proud of the performance,” said Peet.

Peet, who confirmed Abbas Miski will require a second operation on a long-standing knee injury after the winger was forced out in the warm-up, also aimed a dig at Leeds centre Harry Newman following a late flashpoint.

Newman appeared to square up to Wigan’s Harry Smith after the hooter, sparking a brief melee, and Peet said: “With some players, you’re not surprised when they’re involved in incidents.

“I don’t think anyone will be surprised to see (that). Some players carry on when they win, and some don’t.