When the chips are down, good teams find a way.

Hull KR appeared to be dead and buried against Leeds Rhinos after heading into the final 15 minutes with 12 men and an eight-point deficit.

But Willie Peters' side never know when they are beaten, digging deep to score three late tries and send another statement to their Super League rivals.

Rovers, who saw Jesse Sue sent off midway through a breathless second half, benefited from a late red card for Leeds captain Ash Handley but were always going to be difficult to stop after getting the wind in their sails following Jack Broadbent's second try against his former club.

James Batchelor went over to draw the Robins level before Man of Steel Mikey Lewis stepped up to secure an unlikely win for the visitors.

A sixth straight victory over the Rhinos on Peters' watch did not appear on the cards after the home side took control of an absorbing contest.

Riley Lumb finished a scintillating team try to add to Handley's earlier effort and seemingly leave Leeds on course for a notable win in their bid to re-establish themselves as a force in Super League.

However, it was another game that got away for Brad Arthur's side following the late defeat at Warrington Wolves a month ago.

Elliot Minchella rallies his team during Hull KR's thrilling win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds dominated large periods after issuing an impressive response to an early yellow card to Jack Sinfield – in for the dropped Matt Frawley – and Ryan Hall's injury against his old club but the dogged Robins took the spoils at the end of a rip-roaring encounter.

Arthur Mourgue – the man at the centre of Cade Cust's red card in the Good Friday derby – was the recipient of another shoulder to the head inside the opening minutes at Headingley and took another clattering by Handley in a game full of incident.

The first challenge cost Sinfield 10 minutes in the sin bin and Leeds were forced to defend with 11 men when Jake Connor was issued with a green card after play was stopped to repair a dislocated finger.

Rovers duly took advantage of the extra space to open the scoring through Broadbent, much to the frustration of the home crowd.

Mikey Lewis races over for the winning try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis was hauled down after backing up a break by Peta Hiku but Rovers, who were missing first-choice wingers Joe Burgess and Tom Davies, swept the ball out to the left on the next play to give Broadbent a walk-in.

To compound Leeds' early problems, Hall picked up an ankle injury in the build-up which ended his night before it had started.

The Rhinos limited the damage in Sinfield's absence and continued to dig deep defensively before hitting the Robins with a sucker punch.

Mikolaj Oledzki earned his team a penalty to loud cheers from the home crowd and Leeds scored in the next set.

Leeds celebrate Ash Handley's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lachie Miller was a central figure, putting Rovers on the back foot with a quick tap before showing his evasiveness to give Connor the chance to send through a deft kick for Handley to finish.

Miller failed to improve the try but made no mistake when Jez Litten caught Connor high deep in KR territory.

Leeds' lead did not last long, Mourgue returning serve by knocking over a penalty following James Bentley's high tackle on Lewis.

There was nothing to separate the teams at the end of a tight first half after Lewis sent a drop-goal attempt wide – but the Rhinos made a mockery of the tension in a blistering start to the second period.

Having been accused of conservatism in some quarters, Leeds cut loose in a thrilling passage of play to seize the initiative.

Bentley and Connor showed good hands to put Handley into space inside his own half and he exchanged passes with Lumb to give the young winger a clear run to the corner.

James Batchelor celebrates his try with team-mates. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Miller raised the volume further with a nerveless touchline conversion and all the momentum was with the Rhinos after they benefited from a contentious call by Chris Kendall, the referee deeming Sue's head contact on a stumbling Sam Lisone worthy of a red card to the disbelief of the Rovers man.

Miller knocked over the penalty from long range to give Leeds a two-score lead, which remained intact when Jai Whitbread was denied by the video referee following a knock-on by Tyrone May.

However, Broadbent scored his second after Whitbread was put through a hole by Lewis, who then kicked a 40/20 to give Rovers all the impetus they needed to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Kendall evened it up by dismissing Handley for a late hit to the head of the increasingly unfortunate Mourgue and Leeds were unable to stem the tide.

Makeshift centre Batchelor raced over in the corner to level the scores, only to see Mourgue continue his poor night from the tee.

The stage was set for Lewis to secure a memorable win for the Robins, the half-back putting Broadbent into space on the left flank and racing through in support to add the finishing touches and spark joyous scenes in the away end.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley. Lumb, Connor, Sinfield, Oledzki, O'Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Gannon, Palasia. Substitutes: Lisone, Holroyd, Bentley, Watkins.

Tries: Handley (22), Lumb (46)

Goals: Miller 3/4

Sin bin: Sinfield (4)

Red card: Handley (72)

Hull KR: Mourgue, Hiku, Batchelor, Gildart, Broadbent, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Tanginoa, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Whitbread, Brown, Leyland.

Tries: Broadbent (9, 66), Batchelor (73), Lewis (75)

Goals: Mourgue 2/5

Red card: Sue (58)