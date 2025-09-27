There are moments that stay with sports fans, good and bad.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Headingley on Saturday night, a single moment that delivered heartbreak and exhilaration in equal measure will be replayed for years to come.

St Helens snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the most remarkable of finishes, ending Leeds Rhinos’ season and booking a semi-final trip to Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not since the famous 'Wide to West' try of 2000 has Super League witnessed a moment quite as captivating as the dagger Shane Wright plunged into Rhinos hearts after the final hooter.

Leeds had one play to survive after conceding a last-gasp penalty but the scattered bodies at full-time painted a thousand words.

As the Rhinos players lay motionless – trying to make sense of a 38-second play that featured 16 passes and the type of desperation rarely seen – under-fire Saints boss Paul Wellens raced onto the pitch and released a season's worth of emotion.

Cruelly, Leeds' desire to shut the move down proved their undoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Robertson attracted a swarm of defenders over to the right corner and a glory flick pass from Tristan Sailor opened up the field, allowing St Helens to sweep the ball through the hands and seal Wright's place in history.

St Helens celebrate a remarkable victory. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Six minutes earlier, the Rhinos appeared to have the game in the bag at 14-6.

How they surrendered the eliminator from that position will haunt the players between now and next month's Grand Final.

For the Leeds fans that saw their Old Trafford hopes snatched away in an instant, it is a moment they would rather forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first play-off tie at Headingley since 2017 was never meant to end like this.

Jon Bennison's try was awarded in controversial circumstances. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos are a team transformed under Brad Arthur and had Saints where they wanted them – but sometimes fate has other ideas.

Leeds could point to the decision to award Jon Bennison's late try after a video review as the game's turning point, yet such details will fade from memory in years to come.

The one abiding image – painfully for Rhinos fans – will be the 'Wide to Wright' moment that kept Saints' season alive and left Leeds searching for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth defeat of the year against their old Grand Final foes did not appear on the cards until the late drama.

Chris Hankinson celebrates scoring the opening try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds had lost 20 of the previous 22 meetings and could be forgiven for thinking it is a full-blown hoodoo after a night for the ages at Headingley - for all the wrong reasons.

On the biggest night yet at their new and improved home, there were early signs of nerves from the Rhinos.

Lachie Miller sent the kick-off out on the full and that was quickly followed by a fumble from Chris Hankinson from Jonny Lomax's high kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Leeds overcame those early jitters to strike the first blow.

Having scored just a single try in their previous two meetings with Saints, the Rhinos took the first chance that came their way.

Leeds had a fresh opportunity to attack the Saints line after Mark Percival knocked Harry Newman's kick into touch and they made it count, Hankinson finishing a sweeping move to the left to atone for his earlier error.

Leeds show their disappointment at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When Jake Connor added the extras from the touchline, Headingley sensed a special night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was never likely to be so straightforward against a team that have inflicted more pain on the Rhinos than any other in recent times.

Saints had barely threatened when they levelled the scores with a huge slice of fortune.

Morgan Knowles failed to take in Curtis Sironen's offload after the back-rower beat Ryan Hall to Jack Welsby's high kick but the ball landed on his foot and Jonny Lomax raced through to touch down.

Rather than wonder how Knowles managed to manufacture a kick out of a mistake, Leeds responded in emphatic style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keenan Palasia's offload left St Helens scrambling and they could not recover, Dream Team member James McDonnell brushing off several would-be tacklers to force his way over.

Connor restored the Rhinos' six-point advantage from the tee and that is the way it remained until the closing stages.

There was the odd scare for the home side but Leeds largely kept their rivals at arm's length.

Saints' cause was not helped by the unexpected departure of Matty Lees, the prop leaving the stadium at half-time to attend the birth of his child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were frustrated in their attempts to strike a decisive blow in an increasingly fraught encounter.

Ash Handley had a try ruled out for obstruction and Newman was guilty of forcing a pass following a half-break to let St Helens off the hook.

Connor offered Saints a route back into the game when he kicked a 20/40 out on the full before quickly atoning for his error by pushing Bennison into touch.

Just when it appeared as if the half-back was taking control - kicking a penalty to extend Leeds' lead - fate delivered the cruelest of late twists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hankinson, Handley, Newman, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O'Connor, Palasia, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Substitutes: Bentley, Lisone, Jenkins, Holroyd.

Tries: Hankinson (11), McDonnell (27).

Goals: Connor 3/3.

St Helens: Sailor, Bennison, Robertson, Percival, Cross, Welsby, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles. Substitutes: Mbye, Bell, Delaney, Wright.

Tries: Lomax (23), Bennison (74), Wright (80).

Goals: Percival 1/1, Bennison 1/2.