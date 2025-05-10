As a sport, women's rugby league has been crying out for a new force to emerge.

Leeds Rhinos, York Valkyrie and St Helens have been so far clear of the rest that no other team has got close to them – until now.

After knocking at the door last year in their first season under Denis Betts, Wigan Warriors look ready to knock it down on the evidence of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final at the LNER Community Stadium.

The Warriors enjoyed a breakthrough moment in the North Yorkshire sunshine, brushing aside cup foes Leeds in style to reach a maiden final.

With fresh memories of back-to-back defeats to the Rhinos at the same stage of the competition, Betts' side ran in nine tries to book their Wembley ticket and prove beyond doubt that the big three is now a big four.

Lois Forsell's new-look side have work to do to keep pace with their rivals after falling short in their first true test of the season.

Fresh from losing Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle and Caitlin Casey to St Helens, as well as the departures of other senior figures such as Hanna Butcher, Sophie Robinson and Zoe Hornby, Leeds are at the start of a rebuild – and it showed in this semi-final.

The fresh-faced Rhinos were 30-0 down at half-time and facing up to the reality of missing out on the final for the first time since 2021.

NOT THIS TIME: Leeds Rhinos' Lucy Murray shows her disappointment after Wigan Warriors celebrate their fourth try of the game on Saturday.

Leeds showed heart to limit the damage in the second half but it was a chastening experience for Forsell's young team.

While the make-up of the homegrown Rhinos offers hope for the future, it may be a bumpy ride in 2025.

Leeds, who were also without injured trio Caitlin Beevers, Evie Cousins and Ruby Enright, paid the price for a sloppy performance against the ever-improving Warriors.

The writing was on the wall from the moment Mel Howard failed to find touch from a penalty and Anna Davies scorched away down the right flank in the next set.

Wigan were too strong for Leeds in York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Davies quickly made it a double with a walk-in try before spurning an opportunity to complete her hat-trick when she dropped Isabel Rowe's kick over the line.

Georgia Wilson jinked through the heart of the Leeds defence before Grace Banks weaved her way over to compound the Rhinos' misery.

Powerful efforts from Megan Williams and Emily Veivers left the Headingley outfit in damage limitation mode with 40 minutes still remaining.

Molly Jones crossed in the early stages of the second half before Banks completed her brace to continue the scoring.

Anna Davies races over for Wigan's first try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds dug deep to get on the board through Jenna Greening before Tally Bryer added her name to the scoresheet.

Rowe scored Wigan's ninth try but the last word went to Howard with an eye-catching effort in the dying seconds.

Leeds Rhinos Women: Stead, Bryer, Greening, Boyd, Whitehead, Howard, Walker, Sykes, Bennett, Northrop, Lacey, Murray, Dainton. Substitutes: Bruce, Donnelly, Glynn, Short.

Tries: Greening (59), Bryer (63), Howard (80)

Goals: Howard 0/2, Bennett 1/1

Wigan Warriors Women: Banks, Davies, Wilson, Jones, Derbyshire, Foubister, Rowe, Coleman, Wilton, Speakman, Hunter, Power, Williams. Substitutes: Marsh, Thompson, Casey, Veivers.

Leeds kept plugging away in difficult circumstances. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tries: Davies (5, 11), Wilson (24), Banks (29, 56), Williams (35), Veivers (40), Jones (49), Rowe (69)

Goals: Foubister 4/8