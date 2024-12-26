Leeds Rhinos 18 Wakefield Trinity 16 There was plenty of encouragement for both coaches as Leeds Rhinos edged out Wakefield Trinity in their annual Boxing Day pre-season opener.

With their strongest-available side on the field in the first half, Leeds opened a 12-0 lead inside the opening quarter.

It stayed that way until the interval, when changes began to be made on both sides. Wakefield, who spent the first period pinned in their own territory, rallied spiritedly to go four points ahead with just seven minutes left, but Leeds snatched an 18-16 victory thanks to a freakish late touchdown by teenager George Brown.

Wakefield are preparing for a return to Super League following an all-conquering year in the Championship. Backed by a large travelling support in the 10,883 crowd, they were without several first-choice players and gave an opportunity to some younger members of the squad.

TIGHT TUSSLE: Leeds Rhinos Ash Handley finds his path blocked during the Boxing Day showdown with Wakefield Trinity, Wakefield Trinity at Headingley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Coach Daryl Powell reflected: “I thought we started pretty poorly and Leeds were pretty good physically in the first half.

“There were a couple of reasons for that - they had their starting pack out there and we had a pretty strongish team from the start, but I don’t think we handled it well.

“The second half, I was pretty pleased. I thought the young players did well and we tidied up a bit after half-time.

“It is pleasing, we play Leeds in round one so it gave us a decent look at them and the way they are going to play.”

A spectacular finish by Dom Sinfield seemed to have swung the game Trinity’s way, after earlier touchdowns from Noah Booth and Seth Nikotemo, an off-season signing from Gold Coast Titans who was the visitors’ man of the match.

But the restart after Sinfield’s try bounced away from the defence to Brown, who reacted well to grab the ball and power over.

It was a memorable moment for the youngster, an academy half-back, who was not on the official teamsheet

“It was an interesting game and it looked like we might win it at the end, but rugby balls tend to bounce different ways,” added Powell. “It was unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Leeds coach Brad Arthur wasn’t exactly jumping for joy at winning the Festive Challenge trophy, but did take positives from his team’s hit-out.

“The majority of the squad got through healthy, which is nice,” he said.

“I thought physically we were pretty good, we looked fit and our effort areas were good.

“The result was nice for the fans, but it wasn’t about a win or a loss for me; it was about making sure the boys got to make a few runs and a few tackles and they all got through it healthy. Now they can go away, have a rest and come back ready.”

Pre-match, the spotlight was on Connor who had some run-ins with Leeds’ fans during his appearances as an away player at Headingley.

There were some isolated boos aimed at him early on, but on this evidence he is capable of winning over his detractors.

Arthur said: “He was good, he did a couple of good things with the ball. He let a couple of kicks bounce early and missed his assignment on a couple of buts and pieces, but overall he was good.”

A knee injury suffered by substitute hooker Jarrod O’Connor, who lasted only nine minutes, was the only major concern for Leeds.

“He will go for scans,” Arthur revealed. “They are thinking maybe MCL (medial collateral ligament), but it’s early days and we don’t want to jump the gun.”

Leeds Rhinos: Connor, Sivo, Newman, Handley, R Hall, B Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith. Subs O’Connor, Lisone, J Smith, Jenkins, J Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Diskin, Warren, Cassell, Stead, Holroyd, Brown, Qareqare, Thomas.

Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Pratt, Scott, C Hall, Walmsley, Trueman, O Russell, Hamlin-Uele, H Smith, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Vagana, Cozza, Stephenson, Lingard, D Sinfield, Staveley-Carr, McSwiney, Delaney, Lino, Bain, J Croft, Walker-Smith, Shaw, Booth.