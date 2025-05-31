For all their shortcomings on the pitch in recent years, Leeds Rhinos do not miss a beat off the field.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has been exemplified time and again in the way they handle emotional and symbolic moments – always with class, care and dignity.

Whether it is taking the lead on Kevin Sinfield's fundraising efforts or honouring one of their own, the Rhinos continue to show they understand the power and responsibility that comes with being more than just a rugby club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's West Yorkshire derby against Wakefield Trinity was more than just another game – it was a heartfelt tribute to Rob Burrow, a club legend whose courage and character have inspired fans and players alike.

On an afternoon heavy with emotion, the club struck the perfect tone as they paid their respects to one of their greatest sons.

From the moment fans began filing into Headingley draped in number seven shirts to the standing ovation and touching applause that swept around the ground before kick-off, this was a day that showed the heart of the club beats as strongly as ever.

Off the field, Leeds have long demonstrated strength and resilience – and under Brad Arthur, that spirit is now starting to shine through on the pitch once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur's arrival has sparked a renewed energy and belief around Headingley, something that was evident in Saturday's nerve-shredding win over Wakefield.

Leeds celebrate Harry Newman's opening try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos channelled the spirit of Burrow in their annual MND Awareness game to survive a valiant second-half fightback by their ever-improving rivals.

Burrow, whose devastating passing rocked the rugby league world on the same weekend last year, would have marvelled at some of the attacking play in the opening 40 minutes and taken even greater satisfaction from the manner in which his former club saw out the victory.

Leeds appeared to be cruising at 22-6, only to lose their way after Lachie Miller's game was ended by a calf issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield deserve credit for their role in an engrossing derby and have shown enough to suggest they will be in the mix with their neighbours at the business end of the campaign – but the day belonged to the Rhinos and Burrow.

Wakefield took a while to get going. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leeds have not won a Grand Final since Burrow's final game in 2017 and remain some way off those heady heights.

However, after underlining their newfound steel to claim a fourth straight win and reclaim third place in Super League, something is brewing at Headingley.

Saturday was the famous venue at its best – an afternoon shaped by affection and a deep sense of togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing a special one-off fundraising kit featuring an iconic image of Burrow made up of the names of his 196 career team-mates, as well as his wife Lindsey and their three children, Leeds broke the deadlock just nine minutes in.

Wakefield celebrate Max Jowitt's first try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jake Connor floated a pinpoint cross-field kick beyond the posts and Harry Newman outjumped Max Jowitt to touch down.

Wakefield enjoyed a spell of possession on the Leeds line but the hosts turned them away and extended their lead through the irrepressible Connor.

With Wakefield still scrambling from a burst by Brodie Croft, Connor showed good game awareness to force his way over on the next play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor improved his own try to give the Rhinos a commanding 12-0 lead, only for James McDonnell to offer Trinity a route into the game with a loose carry.

Wakefield were clinical in their execution on this occasion, Lachlan Walmsley producing a strong finish in the corner at the end of a slick move.

The Rhinos quickly steadied themselves after Jowitt nailed his touchline conversion to reassert their dominance and take a firm grip on the contest.

Jarrod O’Connor and Sam Lisone show their relief at full-time. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Their third try owed to Miller's guile, the full-back keeping the Trinity defence guessing as he crabbed across the field before sending a bullet pass out to Ash Handley who gave Riley Lumb an easy finish in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After knocking over the conversion, Connor kicked two penalties to put Leeds in full control at half-time.

Whether it was the loss of Miller to injury or some stern words from Daryl Powell at the interval, the momentum shifted when the teams returned.

Jowitt raced through to finish his own kick and nerves were jangling on the home terraces after the Trinity half-back backed up a break by Corey Hall to make it a double.

Leeds defended an error by Connor from Mason Lino's high kick to raise the volume inside Headingley but the Rhinos struggled for metres throughout the second half and were hanging on for dear life when James Bentley saw yellow for a late hit on Jay Pitts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield had two minutes to find a winner but Arthur's men held their nerve amid the chaos to see out a win befitting the memory of Burrow.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Lumb, Handley, Newman, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O'Connor, Palasia, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins. Substitutes: Lisone, Jenkins, Holroyd, Smith.

Tries: Newman (9), Connor (22), Lumb (33)

Goals: Connor 5/5

Sin bin: Bentley (78)

Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Johnstone, Pratt, Hall, Walmsley, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Vagana, Smith, Cozza, Scott.

Tries: Walmsley (25), Jowitt (49, 65)

Goals: Jowitt 3/3