On a day when only the two competition points mattered, Leeds Rhinos got the victory they craved to keep their season alive – but how they pushed their luck.

Warrington Wolves outplayed their hosts and should have been out of sight long before James Bentley scored the decisive try in the closing stages.

In a game that was low on quality but high on drama, there was a late twist when Matty Nicholson gave Warrington hope and set up the opportunity for Matt Dufty to snatch a win for the beleaguered Wolves on the final play.

After losing so many close matches in 2023, Leeds would have been relieved to see the full-back spill the ball with the tryline begging.

The gritty victory ends the Rhinos' three-match losing run and leaves Rohan Smith's men two points adrift of the top six heading into the final five rounds.

Leeds will know a major improvement is required to even make the play-offs let alone repeat last year's run to Old Trafford but there was enough heart and resilience to encourage Smith.

Rhyse Martin's faultless goalkicking proved to be the difference in a match between two desperate clubs in danger of ending another season empty-handed.

Warrington were left wondering how they slumped to an eighth straight defeat.

James Bentley celebrates scoring Leeds' vital fourth try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

But for poor finishing from the visitors, Leeds would have been out of the game by half-time.

Smith's side fell behind just two minutes in after giving Dufty the time and space he needed to dab through for himself on the last tackle.

Stefan Ratchford missed the touchline conversion but the early signs were worrying for the Rhinos.

It did not take the Headingley faithful long to air their frustrations at a passive style of defending that has been a hallmark of Smith's reign, the hosts hanging back and allowing Warrington to make metres for fun.

Rhyse Martin's goalkicking was crucial. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Josh Thewlis let Leeds off the hook when he put a foot in touch as he raced over in the corner but there was no let-up from the Wolves.

The dangerous Dufty broke clear from George Williams' inside ball and Warrington continued to threaten with the help of a series of six agains.

The Rhinos suffered more adversity when Luke Hooley and James McDonnell were forced off in quick succession – allowing Harry Newman to make his comeback off the bench – but they found a way back into the game after showing very little in the opening quarter.

Warrington were guilty of conceding a penalty at the end of another powderpuff set from Leeds and several more followed to invite the Rhinos in.

Leeds struggled to cope with Matt Dufty's speed. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Wolves eventually paid a heavy price as Sam Walters – one of the Rhinos' shining lights in 2023 – ran a good line to hit Cameron Smith's pass and score his fifth try of the year.

Martin added the extras to nudge Leeds ahead for the first time but the home side quickly found themselves behind again after failing to deal with Warrington's speed.

Dufty collected a spiralling bomb 10 metres from his own line and in a flash he was inside the Rhinos half, the full-back finding Matty Ashton in support to add the finishing touches.

Ratchford's conversion gave Warrington a four-point lead and they set about putting the game to bed before the interval.

Like Dufty before him, Ratchford cruised through a hole in Leeds' right edge but Danny Walker dropped his pass with open field in front of him in a huge let-off for the hosts.

Ben Currie went close from Williams' lofted kick before Hooley returned to boost the Rhinos and allow Smith to revert to the right edge that started the game.

David Fusitu’a celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

There was little sign of Leeds getting back into the contest in the early stages of the second half.

After Ash Handley played the ball to nobody with Jarrod O'Connor guilty of switching off, the Rhinos conceded a penalty which was knocked over by Ratchford.

But Leeds refused to go away and were level when David Fusitu'a claimed Aidan Sezer's high kick to mark his return to action with a converted try.

Continuing the theme of the game, Warrington quickly responded with Williams using the time afforded to him by the Rhinos defence to put Ratchford over.

The centre failed to improve his own try but the Wolves sensed an opportunity to strike a decisive blow following a loose restart from Hooley that sailed into touch.

Williams was denied by an obstruction call before Leeds hit back again out of nowhere, Hooley atoning for his error with his first Super League try at the end of a fine team move that featured a series of offloads to highlight the desperation on show.

Martin edged the Rhinos into an 18-16 lead but they rode their luck again on the back of a loose offload from O'Connor.

Leeds went in search of a killer blow and landed it with the help of Newman.

The centre got away a late offload near halfway to put the outstanding Cameron Smith into space and Warrington failed to recover.

On the next play, the Rhinos shifted the ball to the right where Nene Macdonald produced a classy pass out of the tackle to give Bentley the glory.

Martin made it four from four to put Leeds two scores in front with 10 minutes remaining but it was never likely to be straightforward.

The Rhinos were left sweating over the result after seeing Nicholson finish Josh Drinkwater's neat kick and would have been fearing the worst when Ratchford kicked back inside for Dufty, only to benefit from the mother of all let-offs to stay in touch with the top six.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Fusitu'a, Martin, Macdonald, Handley, Johnson, Sezer, Walters, O'Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith. Substitutes: Newman, Lisone, Donaldson, Holroyd.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther. Substitutes: Dudson, Philbin, Harrison, Clark.