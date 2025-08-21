The Headingley faithful have waited a long time for a night like this.

Leeds Rhinos supporters have enjoyed some satisfying wins in LS6 since the club's last Super League title success in 2017 but few have carried the belief now flowing through the famous stadium under Brad Arthur.

For the first time in eight years, the Rhinos are playing with the conviction of genuine contenders.

Rohan Smith's Leeds reached the 2022 Grand Final after riding a wave of momentum, without ever convincing that they had landed on a successful formula.

This time feels different, driven by the clarity, structure and intensity introduced by Arthur.

The Rhinos underlined their progress in an emphatic win over leaders Hull KR, one that moved them a step closer to a first home play-off tie since 2017.

Thursday night offered a glimpse of Headingley as a true post-season stage once more.

Leeds raced into an 18-0 lead in the first half and did not relent on their way to a statement victory.

Harry Newman celebrates his second-half try against Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After taking a share of second place, the Rhinos are a team to be feared as Old Trafford comes into view.

Rovers cemented their status as the side to beat by ending their long wait for a win over Wigan Warriors but they were thoroughly outplayed by Leeds.

The Robins remain tantalisingly close to a maiden League Leaders' Shield and a second trophy of the year – and may yet look back on this defeat as a timely wake-up call.

KR's cause was not helped by the loss of Jesse Sue to a knee injury in the early stages but they were beaten at their own game by the fired-up hosts.

It was a night to forget for the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Any concerns about how an understrength Leeds pack would fare against the best in the competition were swiftly dismissed, Keenan Palasia leading the way with an inspired performance.

The Rhinos simply outmuscled a Rovers outfit still feeling the effects of a bruising encounter at Wigan.

Leeds won the energy battle emphatically, as evidenced by Jarrod O'Connor's extra effort to charge down a kick from Mikey Lewis.

Jez Litten – so influential in the win over the Warriors – typified KR's struggles with an uncharacteristic forward pass on his own 30 to open the door for the hosts.

Presley Cassell was on the scoresheet again for the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

There appeared to be nothing on when Jake Connor received the ball in the next set before the in-form playmaker conjured a try out of nowhere.

After feigning to kick, Connor brushed off a poor attempt by Jai Whitbread and rounded Arthur Mourgue to score a superb solo effort.

The former Hull FC man took the opportunity to shush the travelling supporters before adding the extras.

Buoyed by striking first, Leeds scored again almost immediately with the help of a penalty.

Rovers strayed offside and were punished by rising star Presley Cassell in the next set.

With the Robins extra wary of Connor on the last tackle, the half-back handed the responsibility to Kallum Watkins whose kick hit a post and bounced up perfectly for Cassell to make it two tries in as many starts at the top level.

Jake Connor impressed once again. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The young forward was guilty of an error from the restart but that only gave the Rhinos the chance to demonstrate the defensive steel instilled by Arthur.

Rovers suffered another blow when Whitbread limped off to join fellow prop Sue on the sidelines – and it soon got worse.

Lachie Miller raced through KR's left edge to finish a slick move and take the acclaim but the try could be traced back to the efforts of Ryan Hall and Harry Newman at the other end.

Hall intercepted Mourgue's pass after jamming in – a theme of an aggressive first half from Leeds – and Newman charged up to halfway to give the home side the field position to strike.

If it was not obvious already, it was clear it wasn't KR's night when Lewis sent a long kick out on the full in response.

Connor pushed a drop-goal attempt just wide before half-time but the Rhinos were well on their way to a second win of the year against the Robins.

Rovers returned with intent after the interval and enjoyed a spell of pressure in home territory.

But Leeds weathered the storm through strong defence and an element of fortune.

After denying Joe Burgess with a try-saving effort in the corner, Newman's blushes were spared by the officials following a brain explosion behind his own line.

Connor kicked the Rhinos into a four-score lead from a penalty for offside before Cassell gave another glimpse of his potential with a rampaging run.

Newman put the result beyond doubt when he took Croft's pass and raced through a gap in KR's defensive line and Leeds were on the brink of becoming the first side to post 30 points against Peters' side this year following two Connor goals, the second from a penalty.

Rovers stemmed the tide and avoided a first nilling since 2022 thanks to Tom Davies' late try but the night belonged to the resurgent Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O'Connor, Cassell, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Substitutes: Bentley, Lisone, Littlewood, Ackers.

Tries: Connor (13), Cassell (16), Miller (26), Newman (69).

Goals: Connor 6/6.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Batchelor, Martin, Minchella. Substitutes: Hadley, Luckley, Tanginoa, Doro.

Tries: Davies (77).

Goals: Martin 1/1.