Labelled as a 'mini Grand Final' by Rohan Smith, there was no escaping the importance of this Headingley clash for Super League's two biggest underachievers in 2023.

Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants came into the year with lofty ambitions after reaching finals last year but they had the look of two clubs in turmoil approaching the business end of the campaign.

Make no mistake, the season was on the line for both teams and only one side responded to the pressure.

As good as the Rhinos were on a night when they welcomed Rob Burrow back to Headingley and paid tribute to the late Bev Risman, Huddersfield hit rock bottom after producing an insipid performance that piles pressure on under-fire coach Ian Watson.

The Giants were beaten long before Ben Thaler put them out of their misery, displaying worrying body language throughout an embarrassingly one-sided contest.

A seventh defeat in eight matches effectively ends Huddersfield's hopes of another Old Trafford tilt and must leave Watson wondering where they go from here.

West Yorkshire derbies between the sides tend to be close games but Leeds had two precious competition points in the bag by half-time after cruising into a commanding 22-0 lead.

A first win in five games breathes life into their season, with four points now separating Smith's side from the play-off positions.

Rhinos celebrate their seventh try scored by Rhyse Martin. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

Tougher challenges lie ahead but the Rhinos have a base to build on as they look to replicate last year's late run to the Grand Final.

Smith built the game up in his pre-game press conference and his team rose to the occasion on a special evening at Headingley.

In front of guest of honour Burrow and his family in the club's annual MND awareness game, the Rhinos made a lively start and got the early try they craved through Sam Walters.

Aidan Sezer's neat kick earned Leeds a repeat set and the hosts benefited from generous defending to break the deadlock, Walters sauntering through a huge hole to score after taking Cameron Smith's pass.

Ash Handley celebrates scoring the Rhinos' third try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

That was all the encouragement the Rhinos needed as they set about killing Huddersfield off before they had even settled into the contest.

With Blake Austin in the mood, Huddersfield simply could not handle Leeds.

The second try owed to the half-back's footwork and strength, Austin jinking through before brushing off defenders to put Richie Myler over with a classy offload.

The Rhinos were celebrating another with barely 20 minutes on the clock after Austin went through untouched to give Ash Handley an easy finish.

Sam Walters score the Rhinos' first try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Huddersfield looked shellshocked as Rhyse Martin added a third conversion to make it 18-0.

There was no sign of improvement before half-time in what amounted to an opposed training session for Leeds in front of an appreciative home crowd.

James McDonnell had a try ruled out for a knock-on in the build-up and Handley was pulled back after referee Thaler spotted a forward pass by Martin.

With the Giants bailing water, it was a matter of time before the Rhinos sunk their hopes of getting back into the game.

Leeds forced back-to-back drop-outs to pen Huddersfield in and the visitors soon buckled after Chris McQueen knocked down an offload by Sam Lisone, David Fusitu'a – back in the side after a 12-week absence – going over in the corner from a scrum play.

Austin sliced a drop-goal attempt wide on the stroke of half-time but the Rhinos were well on their way to a welcome win.

Richie Myler, left, celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The interval did little to dampen Leeds' enthusiasm as they quickly ended any lingering Huddersfield hopes of a comeback.

Sezer found another gap in the Giants' defence and Myler raced through in support to give McDonnell his fourth try since joining the Rhinos.

Martin added the conversion and then knocked over a penalty for a ball steal to make it 30-0 to the hosts.

Huddersfield showed belated defensive resolve to hold up Fusitu'a but the visitors soon found themselves down to 12 men after Innes Senior saw yellow for a professional foul following a break by Handley.

The floodgates opened in the final quarter as Leeds put their rivals to the sword in ruthless fashion.

Walters crashed over for his second after taking a lovely offload from Corey Johnson before Martin collected a chip ahead by Myler to get in on the act.

Senior returned to find his team-mates looking at each other in disbelief – and Huddersfield's situation did not improve.

Fusitu'a completed his double from Myler's lofted kick and Martin put the icing on the cake with his second after taking a sensational offload from Handley.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Fusitu'a, Martin, Roberts, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Walters, O'Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith. Substitutes: Johnson, Lisone, Donaldson, Sangare.

Huddersfield Giants: Pryce, McGillvary, Naiqama, Bibby, Senior, Russell, Fages, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates. Substitutes: Lolohea, Wilson, Ikahihifo, Ashworth.