Leeds Rhinos ace Richie Myler set to partner NRL star in halves for Ireland at World Cup

Myler, 32, who was in England’s squad for the 2008 World Cup and was recalled to the Test team by Wayne Bennett for a one-off appearance in 2018, has been attending new Ireland coach Ged Corcoran’s get-togethers in the build-up to this autumn’s tournament.

The 30-year-old Keary is also set to provide a massive boost to the Wolfhounds after revealing his regret at not playing for them in the last World Cup.

Keary, who qualifies for Ireland through his father, told the Sydney Morning Herald: “I stuck my hand up to play for Ireland in 2017.

Richie Myler is set to feature in the World Cup. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It didn’t eventuate, I had a few (injuries) at the back end of the year. We’ll just see how the next few weeks go but I’ve told the (Irish officials) that I need to tell.

“I’ve always had a connection there since I was a kid. Dad’s family is still over there. I haven’t been over there but you just feel proud whenever he talked about it. It makes me feel good thinking about it.”