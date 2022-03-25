In this show, the pair discuss Richard Agar’s decision to step down as head coach of Leeds Rhinos, they chat about his interim replacement Jamie Jones-Buchanan, a true Headingley legend as well as the names of those who might be in the frame to replace the 2020 Challenge Cup-winning coach. In addition, the duo look back at Wakefield’s excellent win at Warrington, ahead to this weekend’s Challenge Cup ties and the 10-match suspension handed to Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce.