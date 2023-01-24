Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls come together to unearth next Danny McGuire or Jamie Peacock

Two of rugby league's oldest rivals are coming together in an effort to unearth the next Danny McGuire or Jamie Peacock.

Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls met in four major finals between 2000 and 2005 when the rivalry was at its most intense.

The clubs have drifted apart since Bradford's relegation to the Championship in 2014 but recently joined forces to promote the sport to a new generation in both cities.

As part of the development programme, the clubs will meet annually to keep the rivalry alive, starting this weekend at Headingley.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "The game on Sunday is an integral part of it.

"It's going to be an annual contest for the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy. All the proceeds from the community initiative will go towards funding rugby league development in Leeds and Bradford.

"The two foundations have come together to provide more opportunities to play rugby league, particularly at junior level in the hard-to-reach areas of Leeds and Bradford.

"As well as the Rhinos and the Bulls, it is being supported by the respective councils. It brings politics and sport together for the common good.

Jamie Peacock, left, and Danny McGuire, right, came through at Bradford and Leeds respectively. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's two rival clubs coming together to further develop rugby league."

Members of the 2003 squads will be in attendance to mark the 20th anniversary of the epic Challenge Cup final in Cardiff, won by Brian Noble's Bulls.

Intense rivals on the field, the clubs have discovered since Bradford's relegation that they are better together.

"We've all got a job to do to develop the game," added Hetherington.

"By coming together and collaborating, we've got a better chance.

"Whilst the game on Sunday is an important part of pre-season preparations for both teams, it's also a celebration of the squads of 2003.

"Back then, we were aspiring to be as good as Bradford. In many ways, they were the leaders on and off the field. The games attracted huge crowds both at Headingley and Odsal.

