LEEDS RHINOS believe they have unearthed a special talent in teenage forward Presley Cassell.

The 18-year-old became the 108th Leeds academy product to play for them in Super League when he made his debut in last Friday’s 42-6 defeat of Salford Red Devils.

Cassell joined Rhinos’ scholarship ahead of the 2022 season, having played junior and youth rugby for Ovenden and Siddal in his home town of Halifax, plus Bradford club West Bowling.

He was Leeds’ under-16s player of the year in 2023 and won the academy award last season. His debut came after a string of impressive performances at Under-18 and reserves level.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Leeds Rhinos' debutant Presley Cassell (left) with Alfie Edgell following Friday's Super League victory over Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It was special,” he said of his first taste of Super League rugby.

“I am really honoured and grateful to have done it at such a great club and hopefully there’s many more games to come.

"Being so young, it’s hard to put you into Super League games when you’re playing against the best, but I always trusted Brad (Arthur, Rhinos’ coach) with it and I’ll trust him going forward in every decision he has for me.”

Rhinos led only 10-6 at half-time, but were 30-6 ahead at the end of the third quarter when Cassell was thrown into the action. His first carry ended in a high tackle, winning a penalty from which Rhinos scored their sixth try.

TRUST: Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur and James McDonnell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

He was then quick to step in as peacemaker later on after a skirmish following a penalty against team-mate James Bentley.

“I was told to go on, carry hard and tackle hard – as you do – and create some space and ruck speed,” he revealed.

“I feel like I did that, but I am not going to get too far ahead of myself. I am just taking it one game at a time.”

Cassell was 18th man on a couple of occasions before his first call into the 17. Stand-off George Brown, who is a similar age, took that duty last Friday and Cassell feels the experience made his transition easier.

He added: “I spoke to Brad about it and he gave me a plan that I’d be in and around the squad leading up to my debut.

"It definitely helped me get used to it and when the day did come it wasn’t a massive shock to me.”

Rhinos’ academy are unbeaten this season and their reserves have lost only once. Of the step up, Cassell said: “I didn’t think it was a million miles away. With the reserves, the physicality is not as intense as Super League.

"In Super League you are playing against the best and big men. That was the big difference I felt, but the speed, I felt like it was fine.”

Cassell has retained his place in Rhinos’ initial squad for tomorrow’s derby at Wakefield Trinity. There are eight rounds left in the regular season.

"I do want to pick up some form, be consistent and hopefully be in the squad in the next few weeks, with there being a few injuries to our starting pack,” added Cassell.

"I think it definitely gives me an opportunity to put my best foot forward and potentially be in again, but I will trust in Brad’s decision for me.”

Already he and Leeds’ coaching staff are thinking ahead to next year and what he could achieve with a full pre-season under his belt.

Contracted until the end of 2028, Cassell has trained with the first team since last year but only joined them full-time after completing his education earlier this season.

“I’d be lying if I said I am looking forward to pre-season, but I think it will do me and my development a world of good,” he said.