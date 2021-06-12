Leeds Rhinos announce four further coronavirus cases leaving Catalans Dragons fixture in doubt

COVID-19: Four more coronavirus cases have been reported by Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

he Rhinos’ round nine match with St Helens, which was due to be played at Headingley on Friday night, was postponed after two players reported positive test results, with several others forced to self-isolate as a result.

Now the total of positives has gone up to six, with another seven players forced to isolate after coming into close contact, the Rugby Football League’s multiple case group has announced the closure of Leeds’ training ground for five days.

The club will carry out a further round of PCR testing on Monday, five days after their last training session together.

HEAD COACH: Richard Agar. Picture: SWpix.com.

A spokesman said: “The rationale for this decision is to ensure that any trace of the virus is eradicated prior to return to the training ground.

“It is hoped that with the stand-down period being observed all cases will be picked up during this period and a return following gives a clear restart.

“This process will remain under review depending on the test results over the next five days.”

If next Saturday’s game is postponed, it is thought the clubs will seek to re-arrange it for the weekend of the Challenge Cup final on July 17.