Leeds Rhinos avoid worst-case scenario as Tom Holroyd lodges successful challenge at disciplinary hearing

Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd has escaped with a two-match suspension after successfully challenging the grading of a charge that left him facing a lengthy ban.

Holroyd had originally been charged with grade E dangerous contact by the match review panel following an incident in Leeds' win over Castleford Tigers.

The forward was accused of twisting one of George Hill's arms as the Leeds player tried to free himself from a tackle.

Holroyd, who has been an ever-present this year after featuring just six times last season, was automatically referred to a disciplinary tribunal due to the severity of the charge and entered a guilty plea.

However, he challenged the grading and that appeal was upheld, meaning Holroyd will only miss this week's trip to Catalans Dragons and next week's Challenge Cup tie against St Helens.

"Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd has received a two-game suspension from the independent operational rules tribunal," read a club statement.

"Holroyd had originally been given a grade E dangerous contact charge by the match review panel following Sunday’s game against Castleford Tigers.

"However, the charge was reduced to grade D in the hearing, which Holroyd pleaded guilty to and received carrying 12 points under the new on-field sentencing guidelines that have been introduced for 2025, meaning a two-match suspension and no fine.