Leeds Rhinos beat top rugby union clubs to signing of academy international

Leeds Rhinos have pulled off a coup after winning the race to sign England Under-18 rugby union international Ned McCormack.

The teenager, whose younger brother Fergus signed a full-time contract with the Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season, will initially link up with the academy.

McCormack was attracting interest from the likes of xxx and xxx but has opted to switch codes to join his hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old caught Leeds' eye playing at full-back for Woodhouse Grove School and impressed John Bastian during a lengthy scouting process.

Ned McCormack has joined his younger brother at Headingley. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"He's very, very competitive," said the club's player pathway development manager.

"He looks after himself athletically, has good speed and good balance. His skills are at a really good standard and will keep improving.

"The only thing Ned has to work on now is which position he plays in rugby league and learning the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Full-back is a real possibility. Centre is another possibility. We probably wouldn't hesitate putting him in at half-back. I reckon he could adapt to that as well.

Fergus McCormack, right, signed professional terms late last year. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"He was quite a free-running player in rugby union. The biggest thing is his competitive edge and the effort he puts into the game.

"He'll probably need four to six weeks and then we'll gently introduce him to the under-18s and possibly further down the track the reserves."

McCormack has had a taste of league with North Leeds Leopards and Farnley Falcons, which helped convince him that his skills are transferrable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster, who has been in regular contact with Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, is confident he can make the step up.

"The club were really supportive and that was one of the deal-breakers for me," said McCormack, whose youngest brother plays football at youth level for England and Manchester United.

"I know how much Rohan has got going on running the first team so for him to take that time to message a person that has not even signed with him yet was a really big thing as well.

"Now I'm here it's about transferring my skills into a certain role and learning the game. Getting up to this high standard of rugby is going to be a challenge but one I'm ready to accept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pulling on that shirt one day would be a really big milestone in my life.

"It's exciting getting to play alongside Fergie but I can tell it's going to be a bit more competitive in the house when we play. The chemistry is there and we egg each other on."

Woodhouse Grove’s head of rugby Joe Bedford, who played for Doncaster Knights and Leeds Carnegie, coached the McCormack brothers throughout their time at the school.

Bedford has been part of Ned's journey since introducing him to rugby as a nine-year-old at Bronte House Junior School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I passed him a ball for the first time and he hasn't looked back since," said Bedford.

"He's a natural sportsman. It's his attitude more than anything. He's got such a desire to win and his fitness levels have always been fantastic, which is going to lend itself perfectly to rugby league.