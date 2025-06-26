Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur confirms Morgan Gannon lay-off and names replacement for Leigh Leopards clash
The youngster initially left the field with shin pain but scans later revealed a high ankle sprain, ruling him out until early August.
Gannon will be replaced by Cooper Jenkins when Brad Arthur's team host Leigh Leopards on Friday night.
"It's a syndesmosis and we're probably looking at just after the round 20 game," said Arthur. "We've got five more matches before the week off and then he'll be back after that.
"He had a lot of shin soreness and it didn't really present like a syndesmosis. They initially thought he might have had a small fracture in his shin but that's not how it's worked out and he doesn't need an op.
"He's in a boot for a couple of weeks and can rehab it. He'll be right in six or seven weeks."
Gannon, who is set to leave Headingley at the end of the year after agreeing a move to the NRL, missed the entire 2024 campaign due to concussion issues but has played 16 games so far this season.
Arthur is philosophical about the loss of a key pack member.
"It is a blow but it's very hard to go through a season and not get injuries," said the Rhinos boss.
"It presents an opportunity for other guys. We've always focused on that.
"Injuries hurt the team but it's more of a disappointment for the individual. He was playing some good footy and had strung 11 or 12 games together in a row.
"Now he's just got to get some rehab and will be the fresh one on the scene at the back end of the year for us."
Gannon's place in the 17 will go to Jenkins, who last featured for the first team against Wakefield Trinity at the end of May.
The prop's return is set to be the only change from last week's side.
"Cooper Jenkins will come back into the team," said Arthur.
"He did a really good job for us over the last couple of weeks in reserve grade and got some good minutes, so it's come at a good time for him."
