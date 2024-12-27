Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur drops No 1 hint as Wakefield Trinity chief gives Tom Johnstone update

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed who he expects to start at full-back when the league season begins in seven weeks’ time - but says he doesn’t yet know his first-choice 13.

Both Rhinos’ specialist full-backs, Lachie Miller and Alfie Edgell, are injured and missed the 18-16 win over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, which was the first of Leeds’ two pre-season games. Miller damaged a hamstring in the off-season and Edgell suffered a fractured jaw in a training accident last week.

That led to a late reshuffle which saw new signing Jake Connor, who had been earmarked for the centre position, switched to the number one role. He went on to be named man of the match after scoring a brace of tries, both of which he converted.

Miller, who made more tackle busts than any other player in Betfred Super League last season, is running at training and on track to be available for round one, at home to Wakefield on Saturday, February 15, but Edgell is expected to just miss out. Connor has featured at full-back, centre and in the halves for previous clubs, but Arthur is keeping his role with Leeds under wraps.

In control: Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor produced an eye-catching performance in their Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“He can play anywhere,” he said of the ex-England, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants play-maker. “But I am quite happy keeping him on his toes at the moment, not knowing what’s going to happen.

“I want to keep that hunger in him and working hard. He wasn’t brought here on any guarantees - he did some good things [against Wakefield], no doubt, but at the moment Lachie should be our starting full-back for round one.”

Miller and Connor are both contenders to be Rhinos’ preferred goal kicker next year, along with Brodie Croft and Jack Sinfield. Arthur said that duty will be decided later in pre-season. Of Edgell, who scored six tries in 16 first-team games last term, the coach said: “He has had his op’ and he looks pretty good.

“We’re just waiting now - it could be eight-10 weeks. It is [a shame for him] because he had trained so well. We’ve seen some massive improvements in him and he was one guy I was looking forward to seeing [on Boxing Day].

“He would have started at full-back and he has done a really good job in pre-season, working on some areas of his game - but it’ll probably make him a bit stronger, dealing with disappointment.”

Rhinos’ players are now on a nine-day Christmas break. They face Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley in Ash Handley’s testimonial game on Sunday, January 26 and will play an away tie against lower division opposition in the third round of the Challenge Cup over the weekend of February 8/9, a week before Super League begins.

“I don’t know what the starting team’s going to be,” Arthur admitted of the opening league fixture. “We have got another trial match and then the Challenge Cup game before round one. There’s some good competition for spots, which is healthy for the club.”

Opposite number Daryl Powell, meanwhile, has provided a positive update on Wakefield Trinity’s England winger Tom Johnstone.

Johnstone rejoined Trinity in the off-season after two years with Catalans Dragons, but has not played since sustaining a broken leg in a game against Castleford Tigers in July. He underwent surgery, but is expected to be available for the start of the season.

“He started running last week so he has got himself moving again,” Powell revealed of the 29-year-old, who is rated as one of the best finishers in the game. “He is in great spirits and looks great, athletically and physically, like he always does.”

Powell confirmed Trinity came through their 18-16 defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day with no significant new injury concerns. He reported: “I don’t think there’s anything too bad.

