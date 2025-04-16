Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur hints at minimal squad changes as he talks retention

In sport, star signings create excitement but dynasties are built on continuity.

It is easy to overlook the value of stability in a world where transfer rumours dominate social feeds and fans get giddy over fresh faces.

Continuity allows players to build relationships, understand systems and create a culture that doesn't reset every season.

Leeds Rhinos know that better than most having dominated Super League with their fabled golden generation.

Whether through poor recruitment, impatience or a mix of both, the Headingley club have lost their way since winning their eighth title in 2017.

Now, under the leadership of sporting director Ian Blease and head coach Brad Arthur, they are willing to give the existing squad a chance to grow together.

Although Blease is the man in charge of recruitment and retention, Arthur has stressed the leading figures at the club are on the same page despite the ongoing uncertainty over his own future.

"That's all with Bleasy," said Arthur on the seven players approaching the end of their contracts.

Brad Arthur has one eye on next year despite the uncertainty over his own future. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's right across that and we've still got a little bit of time up our sleeve. There's no hurry on any of those sorts of moves at the moment.

"He's slowly working through and ticking off a few guys and getting a few sorted.

"I've given my opinion as a coach and what I think the club needs moving forward. I don't think we need to target too many signings. Bleasy's first role is to make sure he keeps this group together and if we've got the opportunity to add to it, we can.

"We need to look at giving the majority of the team a good two-year window of getting familiar with each other. We've just added Kallum (Watkins) and we'd like to make sure he sticks around as well."

Matt Frawley has struggled to win over the Leeds fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Matt Frawley appears to be one of the players most at risk of being cut at the end of the season.

The Australian half-back, who endured a difficult first spell in Super League with Huddersfield Giants, has struggled to win over fans since his arrival in late 2023 and received fresh criticism in the wake of last week's victory at Salford Red Devils.

"In the first half, he probably tried too hard," said Arthur.

"I'm talking to the team about that. They're trying so hard to please us coaches, the fans, the members – everyone.

Jake Connor has quickly become a key player for the Rhinos. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I need them to try hard to please their team-mates and do the stuff they need them to do. Then everyone else will be happy because we'll put ourselves in good positions to win games.

"The thing I'm really grateful for at the moment is the effort is through the roof, their physicality is good and they're really trying – but sometimes we're just trying too hard.

"Frawls was in that situation in the first 40 minutes but once we told him to relax and not feel like he had to be involved in everything, he did a really good job in the second half and we looked better. And he's trained better again today."

As the club consider potential squad changes, Jake Connor stands as an example of what a new signing can bring.

The much-maligned playmaker has been a standout performer for the Rhinos in the early part of the season, quickly getting uncertain fans onside with a series of influential displays.

Only Jack Welsby has provided more assists than Connor in the opening seven rounds but his unselfish work has pleased Arthur the most.

Kallum Watkins, centre, is poised to make his second debut for the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The things I'm enjoying are his defensive efforts and where we're finishing our sets," said Arthur.

"That's probably springboarding him into most of the games and giving him the confidence to execute plays at the right time.

"The challenge for him is to stay in that mindset and not get ahead of himself or excited. Every game is a new game and every half is a new half. He might kill it in the first half but he can't go back out thinking it's just going to happen.

"He's showing good patience and composure in doing that at the moment. He's reaping the rewards and so are we as a team."

Leeds have improved on Arthur's watch but will continue their search for consistency when Huddersfield Giants visit on Friday.

Watkins – one of the links between the golden generation and the modern-day Rhinos – will make his second debut on the 17th anniversary of his first.

"I don't want to apply too much pressure to him early in the piece," said Arthur. "He will start off the bench and we'll put him on.

"We'll give him a couple of roles to play. He will play a bit in the middle for us and try to get some short interchange of passing going.