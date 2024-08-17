Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur hits out at officiating after damaging Magic Weekend defeat
The Rhinos saw David Fusitu'a and Sam Lisone sin-binned and were on the wrong end of several contentious calls in a fiery Elland Road contest.
"There were some big moments in the game that went against us which weren't great," said Leeds boss Arthur following the 24-6 loss.
"I don't know what the sin bins were for, especially the one on Fus. We kicked down, I'm sure there was a knock-on and three tackles later we got penalised for a one-on-one strip, so that's twice we should have had the ball. Then we get a sin bin and two tries, so yeah.
"I think the control of the game was lost at stages."
Leeds gave as good as they got against the high-flying Wolves to continue a positive start to life under Arthur.
The Australian felt the Rhinos found another level after beating Wigan Warriors in their previous game, even if the result went against them.
"I'm super proud of the boys," said Arthur.
"I thought they were courageous, tough and played better this week. There's a footy team there and a group of players who care about the club and each other."
