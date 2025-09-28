Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur left shattered but bites tongue over officials after crushing defeat

Brad Arthur was left shattered after Shane Wright's miraculous try ended Leeds Rhinos' season in cruel fashion.

The Rhinos looked set for a semi-final showdown with Hull KR when they led 14-6 with six minutes remaining, only to succumb to a remarkable fightback.

With the final hooter long gone, Saints kept the ball alive on the final play before creating an opening for Wright to crush Leeds' title hopes.

"I'm shattered for the players who have worked their backside off all year and invested so much into that performance," said Arthur.

"I'm shattered for our fans who have invested so much into our team. It's a cruel game sometimes and I don't think we deserved for it to end like that but it did and we have to deal with it.

"It's going to be a tough pill to swallow for a while – but it's going to have to make us better."

Leeds controlled the play-off tie from the moment Chris Hankinson opened the scoring, taking a 12-6 advantage into half-time thanks to James McDonnell's try.

Jake Connor's penalty gave the Rhinos the two-score lead they craved but Saints had other ideas.

Leeds show their disappointment at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jon Bennison's late effort – one of several contentious decisions by the officials – gave the away side hope and set the stage for Wright's momentous finish.

"I'm not going to start heaping rubbish on referees and the video decisions," added Arthur. "Everyone can make their own opinion of it.

"What I will say is we worked extremely hard to win that game and put ourselves in a position where we probably should have. I'm a bit lost for words, except that I'm extremely proud of the group.

