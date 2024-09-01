Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur makes Rhyse Martin admission but play-offs remain his focus

Brad Arthur admits Rhyse Martin will be a loss when he leaves Leeds Rhinos but the Australian is only focused on completing the job after the back-rower helped keep his side's season alive.

The Rhinos were indebted to Martin's 20-point contribution against lowly London Broncos, who were good value for a fourth win of the year before Brodie Croft broke their hearts in golden point for the second time in two months.

Martin scored a hat-trick and added four goals to become just the 12th player in the club’s history to post 1,000 points.

The Hull KR-bound forward kept alive his hopes of bowing out at Old Trafford almost single-handedly to show how much he will be missed next season.

“His goal-kicking is brilliant, he runs a good line and he does some really good things with a footy,” said Arthur following the 21-20 victory. “He understands the game really well.

“Every player that leaves the club will be a loss but it will just give someone else the opportunity but we’re not focused on next year – we have three important games to go.”

Croft's drop goal leaves Leeds one point adrift of the play-off places ahead of a home game against Hull FC on Friday night.

“He (Croft) practices a lot at kicking,” added Leeds boss Arthur. “He was OK today. He won us the game and earned his money.