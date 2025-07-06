Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur not surprised by statement win at Hull KR as belief grows

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur's side trailed the leaders 8-0 at the interval before scoring 14 unanswered points in a stirring second-half fightback.

The result took Leeds to within two points of second-placed Wigan Warriors and underlined the strides made since their late defeat to the Robins in April.

"I'm extremely proud," said Arthur, whose side claimed a seventh win in eight games at Craven Park.

"I saw a bit of belief in them during the week and sensed a bit of expectation – that they thought they'd come here and win.

"Even when we were 8-0 down at half-time, we weren’t bad. We talked about how to beat them and that we had to be very, very good in the second half – and we were.

"The last time we played them, we had them with 10 minutes to go and should have won but just lacked that bit of composure. We learned from it and went after it here."

The game was in the balance in the closing stages following Sam Lisone's powerful effort and two Jake Connor goals.

Leeds celebrate a statement win at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It was a try-of-the-season contender from Lachie Miller that ultimately sealed the victory for Leeds.

"We have a lot of players who like to play a bit of footy and maybe we take chances here or there that other teams wouldn't take," added Arthur. "They're backing each other to be brave and go after the game."

Rovers head coach Willie Peters made no excuses following a second defeat of the season.

The Australian admitted that errors and indiscipline proved costly in their bid to move six points clear at the top.