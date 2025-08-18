Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur out to end long wait for Headingley play-off tie after Castleford Tigers rout
Arthur's men sit just two points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors with five rounds remaining, raising the prospect of a first play-off tie at Headingley since 2017.
Leeds would secure a home fixture with a top-four finish but Arthur is aiming even higher after watching his team thump Castleford Tigers 64-6.
"It does set it up nicely," he said ahead of the game against the table-topping Robins.
"Everyone wants to try and finish as high as they can. We're no different. We've got a big game this week.
"It'd be really nice to try and reward ourselves with a home final. It's definitely something we want to aspire to.
"On the back of what they did (against Wigan), we'll need to be good."
Leeds suffered an injury scare in the second half of the 11-try rout at Wheldon Road when Harry Newman was taken off with a knock.
However, Arthur confirmed that the England centre would be fit to face the Robins.
"It was a knee-on-knee clash and it started stiffening," he said. "We've got a short turnaround for Hull KR but he’ll be OK for that.
"Lachie Miller came off, too, but that was more to give him a rest and look after him a bit."
The derby success rounded off the perfect week for Leeds following Arthur's decision to remain at Headingley for 2026.
The popular Australian, who has transformed the Rhinos' fortunes during his short tenure, received a rapturous reception from the travelling supporters at full-time.
"It's nice," said Arthur.
"It's a bit embarrassing because it's more about the club and the team. It's nice the fans want me to stay and nice to be wanted.
"I've really enjoyed my time here. The club, the players and everyone here made it hard to walk away.”