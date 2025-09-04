Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur provides Jake Connor latest after injury scare
The influential half-back left the field in the early stages of the second half at the Accu Stadium and did not return, raising concerns about his participation in the play-offs.
However, Arthur has allayed fears over a serious injury for the Man of Steel contender.
"He wanted to continue on but there was no need to keep him out there," said Arthur.
"He'll probably have to have a scan during the week but I'd say it'd be rib cartilage. They play through them.
"He's sore. It might be a week or he might be right."
Leeds, who moved joint second ahead of Wigan Warriors' trip to St Helens on Friday night, host Catalans Dragons next week before ending the regular season at the Brick Community Stadium.
Arthur suggested that he would not hold Connor back for a potentially pivotal game in the battle for a top-two finish.
"We took the decision out of his hands to take him off," added Arthur.
"I might (give him the week off) but I don't want to get in the habit of resting guys just for the sake of it.
"We won't know until he pulls up tomorrow. We'll see how he is on Monday."
Cooper Jenkins also limped off after suffering a recurrence of his recent ankle injury but Arthur does not expect the issue to sideline the prop.
"He fell on it awkwardly or someone landed on him awkwardly and it stirred it up again," added Arthur. "In a couple of days, that will settle."