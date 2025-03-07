Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur reacts to Tom Holroyd ban and provides selection update

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur accepts that Tom Holroyd's two-match suspension was a fair outcome after the club successfully challenged the grading of the original charge.

The Rhinos prop had been facing a lengthy ban after being charged with grade E dangerous contact following an incident in last week's win over Castleford Tigers.

Holroyd was accused of twisting one of George Hill's arms as the Leeds player tried to free himself from a tackle.

The 24-year-old entered a guilty plea at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday but managed to reduce the charge to a grade D with the help of sporting director Ian Blease.

While he reiterated his belief that Holroyd did not set out to injure Hill, Arthur acknowledged that his actions were worthy of a ban.

"At the end of the day, we were comfortable with how it went," said Arthur.

"Bleasy did a good job in Tom's defence. There was no malice or intent from Tom. He was just fighting very hard to get a quick play the ball and it didn't go the way he would have liked.

"The two games are probably fair."

Holroyd will sit out Saturday's away clash with Catalans Dragons and next week's Challenge Cup trip to St Helens.

Lachie Miller was named in Arthur's 21-man squad to face Catalans but he will be given more time to complete his recovery from a calf issue.

First-choice half-backs Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley are poised to return after missing the Castleford game.

"Lachie is still another week away so he won't play but Frawls and Crofty are good to go," said Arthur, who fielded Jack Sinfield and Morgan Gannon in the halves last week.

"It's good for the team. Both those guys have got a good level of experience, maturity and composure that we need.

"In saying that, the two guys we put out there last week did a very good job. It's all part of young Jack's development and growth. He still managed to get the team around the field and help us score seven tries.

"He did a good job and is just learning from those guys."

Australian outside back Ethan Clark-Wood is awaiting his chance following his recent arrival.

Arthur has been impressed with Clark-Wood’s performances in training.

"He's getting close," said Arthur.

"We need to have a look at him. He did a bit with the boys today.

"Physically he's been really good. He's strong and powerful so he's going to be hard to handle when he's got the ball.

"It's hard when you come into a new team and a new environment with new terminologies and systems. It's trying to get him to settle into those. That takes a little bit of time.