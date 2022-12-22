Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith challenges young guns ahead of Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity

Rohan Smith has challenged his young guns to prove they are the future of Leeds Rhinos, starting against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

The annual festive fixture provides the next generation with an opportunity to showcase their talents in experimental line-ups.

Smith plans to give new signings Derrell Olpherts, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare and Leon Ruan a run-out alongside a host of fresh-faced academy products.

"I'm looking forward to seeing where people are at physically," said Smith.

"A lot of the players that are going to play in this game have done a lot of training and are ready to get out and stretch their legs a bit.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they've done in pre-season coming out into real game situations. It will tell us a lot about some of our younger players. I'm really looking forward to seeing those guys play."

Smith has reshaped his squad during the off-season with an eye on the future.

The Rhinos have made nine signings for 2023 and beyond after several experienced figures moved on, including Zak Hardaker, Liam Sutcliffe and Matt Prior.

Rohan Smith's first pre-season as Leeds Rhinos boss is in full swing. (Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

While Olpherts, Sangare, Sam Lisone and Nene Macdonald will all be first-team regulars, the rest of the recruits must prove they belong at Headingley.

"Blokes like Leon Ruan and Toby Warren are projects for the future," said Smith.

"If they play next year, that will be a bonus for them. Luis Roberts might be a chance for the back end of the season. Those guys are potential future regulars rather than 2023.

"We've got a very experienced first-choice team so it's going to be hard for young players to become regulars. They're going to have to fight their way into it and earn their opportunities."

Sam Lisone is one of the fresh faces at Headingley but Boxing Day comes too soon. (Picture by Leeds Rhinos)

McDonnell is further along in his development after making six Super League appearances for Wigan Warriors and representing Ireland in the recent World Cup.

"James is well in contention," added Smith.

"He's come here to fight for a spot in the 17 every week and that's where we see him.

"He's shown to be a good performer in Super League in the limited opportunities he's had."

Rohan Smith led the Rhinos to Old Trafford last season. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After a whirlwind start to his reign at Headingley, Smith has the chance to fully put his stamp on the club during pre-season.

The Australian has been encouraged by what he has seen in training as Leeds look to build on last season's remarkable run to the Grand Final.

"It's been great," he said.

"As things have progressed through the pre-season, we've got more and more experienced players back from breaks and international duty. It's starting to take a bit of shape.

"Even the early part of the pre-season was great with so many young players that will form part of our squad in the years to come.

