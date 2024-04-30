Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confident he will get disgruntled fans back onside as he meets challenge head on

The Rhinos returned to winning ways at struggling Hull FC on Sunday but the 18-12 victory did little to appease a restless section of supporters who have seen their side fail to build on their Super League Grand Final appearance in Smith's first season in charge.

Smith's men finished eighth last year and have carried that unconvincing form into the 2024 campaign.

There has been discontent on the terraces in recent weeks but Smith is unwavering in his quest to bring the glory days back to Headingley.

"I'm as hungry as I've ever been and love the challenge," said the 42-year-old.

"I've been in coaching for a very long period of time. I made the choice as a very young man with no playing history to take on coaching.

"There's a bunch of people – including people in my family – that asked me if I was sure I wanted to do that given the nature of it because it is difficult.

"I was speaking to someone at one of my previous NRL clubs in the last few days and they were saying what a journey the whole thing is and can be, and also that every day is an opportunity to try to take the club forward and to improve and learn as an individual.

"I'm striving to get better. I'm seeking support and expertise from people within the club and also some trusted mentors outside the club to help guide me through this period.

"I've got a lot of belief and hunger and desire to do well for everyone at the club: the fans, the board and most importantly my own family and the people close to me."

Leeds host winless London Broncos on Friday before away dates with Super League heavyweights Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

Smith is optimistic the Rhinos will come through the other side of their form slump.

Asked whether he was confident he would get the fans back onside, Smith replied: "I am. The players are working hard. They're a very united, connected group.

"They're frustrated with themselves and each other at times because they care and want to do well to please the whole Rhinos community. They're hurting as much as the fans are at times.

"As I've mentioned, we've played some good stuff and are 5-4. It's often not as bad as it seems to people and not as good on other occasions.

"No one is satisfied with the performance on the weekend and we feel the frustration of the fans, and totally respect and appreciate that people want to see better for longer. We certainly do, too."

Leeds will be expected to beat the Broncos with a swagger on home soil.

Smith is hoping the entire club comes together amid fears that the negative atmosphere is affecting the players.

"Perhaps so for some players," he said. "Some players feel that energy.

"Most of all, I think players just want to feel like we're all in it together – fans, staff, players, other administration, the board – and that everyone is going in the same direction and wanting the same for the Rhinos.

"Maybe some do feel that tension around the place. We've spoken at length multiple times about taking the learnings out of games and wanting to be better but also not carrying the divots. If something goes wrong at the start of the game, that doesn't mean it's going to turn out a bad game.