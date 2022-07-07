The young full-back linked up with the Black and Whites earlier this week after slipping behind Zak Hardaker and Richie Myler in the pecking order at Headingley.

Smith has stressed that Walker, who is under contract for 2023, will return to Leeds at the end of the Super League season.

"Jack has just gone on loan to get some games under his belt and to compete," said the Rhinos head coach.

Rohan Smith has overseen three departures since taking over at Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's a rugby player and he needs to be playing. Now that he's back available for selection, he needed to be playing. That's where things are at for now.

"Jack's just on loan so when his loan is done he'll be back with us."

Walker has been short of game time in recent seasons, with a troublesome foot injury ruling him out of the entire 2021 campaign.

The 22-year-old damaged a hamstring nine games into this season, leaving him sidelined since mid-April.

Jack Walker has not played since the Magic Weekend fixture against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Walker has an opportunity to play the final 10 matches of the regular campaign following his switch to Hull, one of Leeds' rivals in the race for the play-offs.

The Black and Whites occupy the final play-off spot heading into Magic Weekend with the Rhinos three points behind.

Smith has admitted that Leeds had to think carefully about strengthening a play-off rival - but ultimately the club did what was best for Walker.

"That's a tricky one," he said.

Alex Mellor, centre, joined Castleford Tigers last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It had to be player first. Jack needs to be playing so that decision overrode things."

Walker is the third player to leave Headingley in recent weeks following the departures of Jack Broadbent and Alex Mellor to Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers respectively.

That business frees up salary cap space but Smith ruled out bolstering his squad in time for Saturday's date with Castleford at St James' Park.

"Jack's move to Hull is about getting Jack opportunity to play, that's the intention there," he said. "Nobody will come in ahead of Saturday.

"We'll always be looking to retain and recruit. Squad roster management is an ongoing process all the time and we'll be continuing that process day-to-day and working out what's best going forward."

Smith, who officially took the reins in early May, will continue to make difficult decisions before this season's July 22 transfer deadline if it means he can strengthen his squad.

"If there's opportunity for players to secure their future elsewhere and that benefits us in terms of roster management, all things will be considered," he added.