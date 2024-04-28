Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith enjoys Riley Lumb performance but stresses 'it's game one'

The 19-year-old was Leeds' standout performer in the 18-12 win at Hull FC after being drafted in on the right wing.

Lumb, who made his professional debut for Halifax Panthers on dual-registration last week, scored a spectacular opener before showing his determination to add a second late in the first half.

"He's a kid who has come through our system and he featured significantly there under pressure," said Smith.

"He takes everything in his stride. He doesn't lack confidence but he also knew he had some work to do on his game and his body and he has done that.

"I am not surprised he has done what he has done – he’s a very talented young bloke and very tough.

"He understands the game but it's game one. He needs to dust it off and get ready to go again."

The Rhinos were far from convincing against the struggling Black and Whites as their shaky form continued.

Debutant Riley Lumb starred for Leeds. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Smith has stressed that the result was all that mattered after four defeats in five games.

"We came to do a job against a very spirited and energetic team and we got what we needed," he said.

A six-point defeat represented progress for Hull after conceding 252 points in their previous five games.

Interim head coach Simon Grix was heartened by the display but recognises that it is a results business.

Riley Lumb is mobbed after scoring his first Super League try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I think everyone stepped up – a bit," said Grix. "We're still not where we want to be because you want the two points at the end of the day.

"Effort-wise, we weren't beaten there again which is great. We actually moved the ball and got a bit of a share of possession which really helped us to start playing a bit.