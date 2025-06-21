Leeds Rhinos braced for challenge of Halifax Panthers as Wheelchair Super League season dawns

Rhinos, who have been established since the league’s inauguration in 2019, face an Edinburgh Giants side who are making their debut at this level. If they need evidence of how to make an instant impact at the top table, Edinburgh should look no further than Cam Hills, who will oppose them today in a Rhinos shirt in only his second season in the sport. A season ago he made his debut for Rhinos just four months after first taking up wheelchair rugby. Another four months later he was a Super League champion. “I started in February, the week before my birthday, and then in June I made my Super League debut against Hull, and then in October we’d won the Grand Final,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey so far.” Rhinos, coached by England wheelchair rugby legend James Simpson MBE, have won the league leaders shield in each of the previous five years of competition, but last year’s win over Halifax Panthers in the Grand Final was only their second in the showpiece. And Halifax again look primed to be Leeds’ closest rivals, having started the season by winning the Challenge Cup last weekend, defeating London Roosters in the final in Wigan. Panthers begin the season with an immediate rematch with the Roosters in the capital. Sheffield Eagles open against Wigan Warriors. Hull FC, the fourth Yorkshire team in the seven-club wheelchair Super League, have a blank weekend.