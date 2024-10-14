Leeds Rhinos celebrate Wheelchair Super League success as James Simpson hails 'fantastic' Grand Final winners

James Simpson insists he always had faith in his players after Leeds Rhinos fought back to beat Halifax Panthers and secure the Wheelchair Super League crown.

The Rhinos claimed a fifth successive League Leaders’ Shield thanks to a perfect record in the regular season but they had to win Sunday's Grand Final the hard way.

Leeds trailed by 12 points twice and were 22-16 behind at half-time before producing a superb second-half showing to claim a 52-32 win over 2022 champions Halifax at the Allam Sports Centre in Hull.

The scores were level with a quarter of the game remaining but three tries in five minutes made it third time lucky for the Rhinos following defeats in the previous two Grand Finals.

"This year we have made a point of winning games in the final minutes," said head coach Simpson.

“We knew there were times when the Grand Final was going to go against us and we might be in a bit of a hole but the last 20 was when we needed to turn it on and dominate and that’s exactly what we did.

"The players really stood up, they understood what needed to be done and they did it. They were fantastic, they all deserve it.

"I love them all and I am so proud of them."

Leeds Rhinos players celebrate lifting the trophy. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Josh Butler, who was named Wheels of Steel earlier in the week, scored a hat-trick and Nathan Collins landed eight goals from nine attempts in addition to two tries and several eye-catching assists to earn the player of the match award.

England international Collins dedicated the individual honour to his team-mates.

"It's nice to have the recognition but I collected it on behalf of the team," he said. "They played unbelievably.

"What a great way to finish the season. Going unbeaten in the league and winning the Grand Final, all the hard work we have done paid off in the end."

Ewan Clibbens and Jodie Boyd-Ward embrace at the end of the match. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Captain Jodie Boyd-Ward, who scored the try that gave Leeds the impetus to take the game away from Halifax, felt the Grand Final triumph was written in the stars.

"I can't describe how good it is," she said.