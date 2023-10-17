Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman and Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis receive England call-ups for Tonga series

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman is in line to make his England debut in Sunday's opener against Tonga after being named in Shaun Wane's squad for the three-Test series.

Newman and Toby King are the only specialist centres in the 24-man squad with Herbie Farnworth and Jake Wardle among the notable absentees.

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating 2023 season and saw his temperament questioned by Wane but now has the opportunity to prove himself on the international stage.

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been rewarded for a fine season with a call-up as he looks to win his first cap.

Lewis missed out on selection against France earlier in the year after being named in the final 19-man squad for the Halliwell Jones Stadium clash.

The 22-year-old could partner Harry Smith in the halves this weekend with captain George Williams facing a two-match suspension following a frivolous appeal.

Williams is challenging the appeal verdict in an attempt to reduce the ban and play a meaningful part in the series.

Huddersfield Giants veteran Chris Hill has the chance to add to his 34 England caps and former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is included after a stellar first season with Catalans Dragons.

Harry Newman is in line for his first England cap. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ex-Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern has earned a call-up thanks to his form in Leigh Leopards colours, while fellow front-rower and Leeds academy product Tyler Dupree retains his place following his late-season exploits with Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

NRL contingent Dom Young, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Victor Radley and Elliott Whitehead are all set to feature after touching down in England last week.

St Helens pair Alex Walmsley and Jonny Lomax are conspicuous by their absence, with Wigan’s Grand Final hero Liam Marshall among the other players to miss out from the original 40-man squad.

“I’m really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series,” said Wane.

Robbie Mulhern was a late bolter after missing out on the original squad. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series.

“We’ve got a real strong mix of experience and youth combining players who featured in last year’s World Cup, this year’s mid-season international and some who are returning to the international frame.

“My message to the fans now is: come out and get behind this team in St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds in the coming weeks.”

