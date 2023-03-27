Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman reveals referee reason for yellow card against Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman admits his yellow card took some of the shine off a two-try showing against Catalans Dragons in front of his family at a packed Headingley.

Newman has been beset by injury issues in recent years, with Saturday's outing just his 24th appearance since suffering a double leg break in September 2020.

The 23-year-old has been eased back in on his return from his latest hamstring operation but was front and centre in the Rhinos' stunning comeback win over Catalans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as scoring Leeds' opening try and completing the fightback late on, Newman spurned two good chances and was sin-binned for dissent.

"It's obviously been a tough, frustrating period with injuries," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was only my third appearance of the year and I probably let myself down with the yellow card but that's something I can work on and control.

"To get two tries in front of a packed-out stadium felt great. My family were sat in that (east) stand as well so that was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I probably should have scored four – I dropped a kick and put my foot in touch."

Harry Newman celebrates with Cameron Smith after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Newman was given his marching orders by referee Liam Moore in the early stages of the second half.

"It was a tough one," added Newman, who was hit with a three-match suspension last year for using 'threatening language or body language' towards an official in a defeat at St Helens.

"I asked him why and he said I didn't say anything and it was because I was waving my arms about. I'm a passionate player and I care. Sometimes it boils over a bit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds hit their straps against Catalans after feeling their way into the Super League season.

Harry Newman knocks on just short of the line. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Dragons had no answer to Rohan Smith's side in the second half as the hosts ran in 24 unanswered points to end their perfect record.

"It was a great team performance," said Newman.

"I thought we played well in the first half but a few things didn't go our way. We stuck together at half-time and spoke about continuing to do what we were doing knowing we'd break them down. The last 20 minutes we blew them apart.

"The crowd got behind us which always helps. When you get that momentum switch, it's hard to stop when you're on the other side of it. Especially playing away, we've been in situations where it's really hard to turn it the other way when a team gets momentum on you.

Harry Newman takes the acclaim of the supporters. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's a huge win for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds travel to Hull KR this Friday for a clash between two sides with 50 per cent records after six rounds.

Smith's men will arrive at Craven Park with a blueprint for success.

"That last 40 minutes is probably our best 40 minutes of rugby this year," said Newman.

"I'm sure it was great to watch as well – expansive and throwing the ball about, and running hard and tackling hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad