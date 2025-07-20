BRAD ARTHUR made a plea to video referees following their win over Salford Red Devils – and praised two of Leeds Rhinos’ up-and-coming stars.

Alfie Edgell, 20, scored a hat-trick of tries and back-rower Presley Cassell made his debut off the bench as Rhinos climbed a place to fourth in Super League on the back of their 42-6 victory at Headingley.

Salford’s only points came when video official Marcus Griffiths awarded Ryan Brierley a score from the stand-in stand-off’s own kick. After a forensic examination, Griffiths decided there was clear evidence to overturn referee Liam Rush’s on-field call of ‘no try’.

Both sides were awaiting a Leeds tap restart and the decision was greeted with surprise around the stadium. Later in the match, Rhinos failed with a captain’s challenge after Rush awarded a penalty against them for an alleged high tackle by James Bentley and Arthur wasn’t impressed by either decision.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Leeds Rhinos' Alfie Edgell scores his hat-trick of tries against Salford at Headingley on Friday night. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It was no try originally,” said a frustrated Arthur. “It was a pretty tough decision to overturn that.

"We have to get those right because it might cost a team a game. I even think the high tackle we challenged with James Bentley, he didn’t make contact with anyone on the head.

"We have to get those decisions right, otherwise there’s no point having a video ref.”

Edgell bagged back-to-back touchdowns in the first half as Leeds went in 10-6 ahead and added another during a dominant performance after the break.

TOP MARKS: Leeds Rhinos' Alfie Edgell is congratulated on his second try against Salford at Headingley on Friday night. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Those were his first Super League tries of the season and came in his fourth successive game after replacing Rhinos’ leading scorer Riley Lumb.

“It’s good for him,” said Arthur. “You love stories like that because he had a really good pre-season, then he got a training injury – a broken jaw – which set him back months and months.

"Then he had a shoulder injury when he came back, but because he is a good, tough kid and he persisted, when he got his opportunity he was ready for it.

“He was a good squad member all the way through, he didn’t moan or whinge about missing out; he knew at some stage a chance might be available and he was going to make the most of it. He has done that.”

Cassell is regarded by Rhinos as a star in the making, having won back-to-back club scholarship and academy player of the year awards.

Leeds’ strong second half performance allowed him to get on for the final quarter and Arthur enthused: “He was good. He carried the ball strong, he has got good late feet and he troubled the defensive line a couple of times.

“The only way these guys get experience is by throwing them out there. Often you’ve got to try - if you can, depending on the situation - to give them some back-to-back games so they get used to it.