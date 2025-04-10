Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur hails James McDonnell as shining example after four-try haul

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur views James McDonnell's remarkable four-try haul as an example of what can be achieved through hard work.

The industrious back-rower was the star of the show for the Rhinos in the 28-0 win over the beleaguered Salford Red Devils on Thursday, scoring all but one of his side's tries.

Arthur felt it was a night in the spotlight McDonnell had well and truly earned after weeks of tireless, unseen work.

"I'm really happy for him," said the Australian.

"He's worked really hard defensively over the last month and has been one of our better players without being noticed a lot. He's been making 40 or 50 tackles a week with no misses and he does a lot of tidying in effort areas.

"I'm glad he's got the reward of a few tries. He's an example that if you keep working hard, things will come your way."

McDonnell's contribution aside, it was an unconvincing attacking performance from Leeds against Super League's crisis club, a team that have lost a host of key men since the start of the season.

Arthur chose to take the positives from a fourth win of the campaign and a second at the Salford Community Stadium.

Brad Arthur watched Leeds beat Salford for the second time in 2025. (Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

"It wasn't the greatest spectacle but we kept them to nil and sometimes that can be tough to do in these sorts of games," he said.

"We were good system-wise defensively, our intensity and completions were good and we played the right field position – but we probably didn't look as crisp as I'd like us to look.