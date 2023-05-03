All Sections
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith provides update on Sam Walters and Liam Tindall contract situations

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has confirmed the club are keen to retain youngsters Sam Walters and Liam Tindall.

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:48 BST

Both players are out of contract at the end of this year, along with experienced half-backs Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer among others.

Walters – picked up by the Rhinos from Widnes Vikings in 2019 – has played just three times this season, while academy product Tindall will look to add to his five appearances when Leeds host Salford Red Devils on Friday.

The pair have spent time with Bradford Bulls on dual-registration but the Rhinos are determined to keep hold of Walters and Tindall long term.

Sam Walters takes the ball against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Sam Walters takes the ball against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Sam Walters takes the ball against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Sam and Liam are guys we’d like to keep and we are working through that process to keep them," said Smith at Wednesday's press conference.

“We feel they are players we feel can develop with our group. There’s a core of English players in our group who are growing and developing.

"Those guys will hopefully will be part of that process moving forward.”

Smith also cleared up Jack Sinfield's contract situation amid talk that he too is in the final year of his deal.

“Jack is under contract for next year," said Smith.

