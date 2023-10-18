Brodie Croft is convinced he can win silverware with Leeds Rhinos after leaving behind a lucrative contract at Salford Red Devils to join the West Yorkshire club on a three-year deal.

The Australian half-back, who began his career at Melbourne Storm before a spell with Brisbane Broncos, signed a new seven-year deal on the eve of this season in one of the longest contracts in Super League history.

Leeds have bought Croft out of his contract in a double swoop that sees Salford team-mate Andy Ackers join the 2022 Man of Steel at Headingley.

Croft admits it took the pull of the eight-time Super League champions to take him away from the AJ Bell Stadium.

Brodie Croft, left, and Andy Ackers have both joined Leeds from Salford. (Photo: Matthew Merrick Photography)

"A lot of my mindset was having a reason to leave Salford and that contract," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Leeds came knocking and I know how big a club they are and the squad they have here. I could see myself in it and see myself winning silverware.

"Now I've come here with my family, walking around and seeing all the freshness of the new stands and the heritage that's here at the club with all the past players on the boards, you just know what this club is about. I really want to add to that."

Croft had an NRL release clause in his Salford contract which allowed him to return home if a club paid a set transfer fee.

Brodie Croft is among the best half-backs in the competition. (Photo: Matthew Merrick Photography)

The Queenslander insists he is in no rush to scratch his NRL itch.

"I'm certainly settled,” said Croft.

"That was in my Salford deal but that was in my Salford deal for the last two years and that didn't change how I played. I go out there every day wanting to rip in with the boys.

"I want to win silverware. We came close there in 2022 and I see 2024 as being a huge year for Leeds that we can do something."

Brodie Croft won the 2022 Man of Steel. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Asked if he had a similar clause in his Rhinos deal, he replied: “That question is probably more for my agent.”

Croft was given a tour of Headingley on Tuesday before heading back to Australia for an off-season break.

The 26-year-old will look to make an immediate impression once he gets to work at his new club.

"It's a huge honour and humbling to be here wearing this kit and seeing my boys wearing the kit as well," he added.

Andy Ackers scores a try against Greece. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm extremely excited. I came to terms with it all the other day. Obviously it's a huge move to such a prestigious club here.

"It was a massive decision to make, especially leaving Salford and that group of boys. We really developed something special during those two years.

"It was hard to leave but knowing I was coming to a club like this with such rich tradition and heritage, I'm truly grateful and excited to hopefully leave my mark.

"Every player aspires to win silverware and I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe this squad with Rohan (Smith) and the coaches could do something special."

Ackers will link up with Croft at Headingley after establishing himself as one of the competition's leading hookers.

The 29-year-old came of age at Salford alongside Croft in the spine, leading to an England call-up for last year's World Cup.

Ackers is ready to take the next step in his career with the Rhinos.

“It is a great, prestigious club with a lot of history," said Ackers, who has also signed a three-year deal.

“It has happened really quickly but I am really grateful for the opportunity.

“I have had some good times at Salford. I’d like to thank Paul Rowley. He has been absolutely phenomenal in my development as a player and a person.

“He has been great with me, we speak daily and I’ve left on really good terms but I am at Leeds Rhinos now, for the next three years and I will be giving 100 per cent to this club."

Leeds have paid a significant fee to land the pair as they arm Smith with a squad capable of challenging for honours in 2024.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has hailed the deal as a momentous moment for the club in their bid to rejoin the elite of Super League.

"This is the biggest single investment in players that the club has made since the signing of Iestyn Harris 26 years ago," said Hetherington, who has also helped bring Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski and Matt Frawley to the club over the off-season.

"That was a pivotal signing. Iestyn certainly brought a great deal to the club and added a lot of excitement and flair to the team. He was instrumental in the success the club enjoyed.

"We see very much the same track with Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers. I think it's the first time we've made a double signing like this but they're two top quality players.