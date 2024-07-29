Leeds Rhinos confirm coaching departure as backroom reshuffle continues
Adam Megretton, who worked for Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants before joining the Rhinos in November 2022, has been promoted to head of strength and conditioning until the end of the season.
Hunwicks had been responsible for Leeds' strength and conditioning and other performance-related programmes since his return to Headingley from Catalans Dragons in 2021.
The 43-year-old – previously part of the Rhinos' coaching staff between 2006 and 2013 – signed off with a win against Huddersfield after serving a six-month notice period.
Leeds sporting director Ian Blease, who recently sacked head coach Rohan Smith and replaced him with Brad Arthur on an interim basis, said: "We would like to thank Richard for all his hard and dedication to the Rhinos over the last three seasons.
"He has been a popular and well-respected member of our coaching team and he leaves with our best wishes for the future in his new venture."
