Leeds Rhinos confirm coaching departure as backroom reshuffle continues

Adam Megretton, who worked for Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants before joining the Rhinos in November 2022, has been promoted to head of strength and conditioning until the end of the season.

Hunwicks had been responsible for Leeds' strength and conditioning and other performance-related programmes since his return to Headingley from Catalans Dragons in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old – previously part of the Rhinos' coaching staff between 2006 and 2013 – signed off with a win against Huddersfield after serving a six-month notice period.

Richard Hunwicks leads a training session at Headingley. (Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com)

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease, who recently sacked head coach Rohan Smith and replaced him with Brad Arthur on an interim basis, said: "We would like to thank Richard for all his hard and dedication to the Rhinos over the last three seasons.