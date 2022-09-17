Leeds Rhinos confirm worst Harry Newman fears in latest blow for England

The 22-year-old has missed the Rhinos’ last six Super League matches with a hamstring injury but remained in England coach Shaun Wane’s plans for the World Cup, which kicks off in four weeks’ time.

However, he had already been ruled out of the Grand Final and Leeds revealed on Saturday that Newman will not play again until 2023 after suffering a setback in his recovery.

A statement said: “The club confirm that during Newman’s rehabilitation for the hamstring injury he suffered a further setback which will require longer-term specialist and care.

“Newman will now focus on his return to full fitness for 2023 with the full support of the club’s medical and performance teams.

“Everyone at the club wishes Harry all the best with his recovery.”

Newman confirmed the news on his Twitter account, saying: “Truly Broken…but here’s to 2023! Proud of the boys this year! One more to go!”

It is the latest setback for Newman, who spent 10 months on the sidelines after breaking a leg against Hull KR in September 2020, and another major blow for England.

Harry Newman's season is officially over. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley will miss the tournament with a foot injury and Wigan Warriors second-rower Liam Farrell is extremely doubtful because of a knee problem.

Wane must submit his final 24-man squad to the World Cup organisers by next Saturday and has several headaches, particularly over his centre options, to iron out before then.

Brisbane Broncos’ Lancashire-born centre Herbie Farnworth has been added to Wane’s NRL-based England contingent but has not played since June because of a bicep injury and St Helens’ Mark Percival has been dogged by a bone bruising injury since May.