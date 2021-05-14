Leeds Rhinos ‘crazy’ and ‘careless’ in victory over Wakefield Trinity

Rhyse Martin heads for the line to score the Rhinos' first try. Pictures: Bruce Rollinson

They won 15-13 with Rhyse Martin’s penalty in the second minute of Golden Point extra-time following a contentious ball steal from Jay Pitts.

It ended Leeds’s five-game losing run and Agar – whose side trailed 10-6 at half-time – said: “Our players worked hard for it. But we did some really, really crazy things in there, particularly with the ball.

“We defended pretty well apart from their first try. But we did some really careless things with the ball.”

Luke Briscoe sees his 'try' disallowed.

He had asked for a response from some of his senior players after some had under-performed in a 14-13 defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Asked if they delivered on that, Agar replied: “I thought collectively they did.

“We spoke about it at half-time again as well about a need for them to stand up.

“We got bent apart and pulled apart a bit at times but we stood up well and it was a big play from Konrad (Hurrell) to get us down the other end of the field (for the penalty).

“It was a contentious decision but that’s what that new law is doing in the sport. We had one in Huddersfield towards the back end of the game in a very, very similar situation.”

Wakefield remain without a win this season and it is now nine successive defeats stretching back to last term.

Asked where they lost it, coach Chris Chester said; “At the start of the second half.

“We spoke about the yardage errors. We didn’t complete our first two sets and gave them some more position.”

Chester refused to talk about the penalty decision.

He added: “I’m proud of the boys, proud of their efforts tonight and I thought we were unlucky.

“We played really well for 80 minutes.”