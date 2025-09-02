Leeds Rhinos dealt Cameron Smith play-off blow as Brad Arthur provides injury latest
The loose forward has been restricted to three league starts in a frustrating season, making the last of his 11 appearances against Salford Red Devils in mid-July.
Rhinos boss Brad Arthur is now facing up to being without Smith for the club's first play-off campaign since 2022.
"He's got to get some final results and decisions are still to be made but he's got a disk bulge which is pretty nasty," said Arthur.
"We probably need to look at what the long-term fix for him is. They're working all that out but he won't play again this year.
"He's disappointed but he just wants to be able to play at full health and not be carrying an injury into a game. That back issue has hindered him for a long period of his career so it will help prolong his career and put him in a good place for next year."
Arthur is without as many as 10 players for Thursday's trip to Huddersfield Giants, including his other co-captain Ash Handley.
Tom Holroyd and Keenan Palasia are on track to be fit for next week's home clash with Catalans Dragons, while Handley is hoping to return against Wigan Warriors on the final weekend.
Arthur expects to have some selection headaches once the play-offs arrive.
"We'll get a few back but we've probably got four or five guys that are done for the season," said Arthur, who is likely to turn to Ned McCormack at centre against Huddersfield after losing Max Simpson to a concussion.
"You can go right back to Maika (Sivo). Alfie (Edgell) is probably done for the season. Cameron is done for the season. I'm not sure about Tom Nicholson-Watton. Young Fergus (McCormack) hasn't managed to get a game out for us this year.
"A couple will come back but at the moment, we can only focus on the blokes who are in the team and what they can do. Everyone who has come into the team has stepped up and done their job.
"I'm happy with those guys. The guys who are out might have thought they'd walk straight back into the team but it's put a bit of pressure on them as well.
"Presley (Cassell) has come in and done a great job. How do you leave him out of the side at the moment?"