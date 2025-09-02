Leeds Rhinos dealt Cameron Smith play-off blow as Brad Arthur provides injury latest

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith is set to miss the rest of the Super League campaign with a troublesome back injury.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loose forward has been restricted to three league starts in a frustrating season, making the last of his 11 appearances against Salford Red Devils in mid-July.

Rhinos boss Brad Arthur is now facing up to being without Smith for the club's first play-off campaign since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got to get some final results and decisions are still to be made but he's got a disk bulge which is pretty nasty," said Arthur.

"We probably need to look at what the long-term fix for him is. They're working all that out but he won't play again this year.

"He's disappointed but he just wants to be able to play at full health and not be carrying an injury into a game. That back issue has hindered him for a long period of his career so it will help prolong his career and put him in a good place for next year."

Arthur is without as many as 10 players for Thursday's trip to Huddersfield Giants, including his other co-captain Ash Handley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Holroyd and Keenan Palasia are on track to be fit for next week's home clash with Catalans Dragons, while Handley is hoping to return against Wigan Warriors on the final weekend.

Cameron Smith has endured a frustrating season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Arthur expects to have some selection headaches once the play-offs arrive.

"We'll get a few back but we've probably got four or five guys that are done for the season," said Arthur, who is likely to turn to Ned McCormack at centre against Huddersfield after losing Max Simpson to a concussion.

"You can go right back to Maika (Sivo). Alfie (Edgell) is probably done for the season. Cameron is done for the season. I'm not sure about Tom Nicholson-Watton. Young Fergus (McCormack) hasn't managed to get a game out for us this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple will come back but at the moment, we can only focus on the blokes who are in the team and what they can do. Everyone who has come into the team has stepped up and done their job.

Ash Handley remains sidelined this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I'm happy with those guys. The guys who are out might have thought they'd walk straight back into the team but it's put a bit of pressure on them as well.