Leeds Rhinos dip into loan market to sign Warrington Wolves winger amid injury crisis

Leeds Rhinos have signed Matty Russell on loan from Warrington Wolves to ease Rohan Smith's injury problems.

The experienced winger has linked up with the Rhinos on a deal until July 11 to provide injury cover for David Fusitu'a and Riley Lumb.

Russell has scored 151 tries in 212 career games, with Wigan Warriors and Gold Coast Titans among his former clubs.

The 30-year-old, who has earned 13 caps for Scotland, recently spent time on loan at Hull FC, playing two matches before his spell was cut short by injury.

Matty Russell has linked up with the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I would like to welcome Matty to the Rhinos," said head coach Smith.

"He has a good work rate and always finds yardage when carrying the ball back for his team.

"It is a good opportunity for us to add an experienced player to our group.

"Going into the season, we always knew that the depth within our squad came from our young players and it is important that we give them the chance to build their experience. But with Riley Lumb sidelined for a number of weeks, bringing Matty in on loan means we can add experience whilst continuing to carefully develop our next generation of players."

Matty Russell, left, spent some time at Hull earlier this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Russell’s loan spell covers five games, starting with next week’s trip to St Helens.

"I am really pleased to be coming to the Rhinos and having the opportunity to get some game time," he said.