Leeds Rhinos double-header picked for Sky Sports coverage as latest selections revealed

The women's teams will face off at 5.30pm on Thursday, June 23 before the men's sides lock horns at 8pm.
Lois Forsell's side will be out to avenge the Women's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens, while the men's team have not beaten Saints since 2018.
The back-to-back games headline Sky Sports' picks for rounds 15 and 16.
Hull FC's match against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, June 11 will be shown live, as well as the away date with Warrington Wolves on Friday, June 24.
Hull KR's home clash with Huddersfield Giants - a repeat of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final won by Ian Watson's team - will be broadcast on Sunday, June 26.
Betfred Super League - Round 15
Friday, June 10
Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos, 7:45pm KO
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)
Saturday, June 11
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC, 6pm KO/ 5pm UK (Sky Sports)
Sunday, June 12
Toulouse v Castleford Tigers, 3:30pm KO / 2:30pm UK
St Helens v Hull KR, 3pm KO
Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves, 3pm KO
Round 16
Thursday, June 23
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)
Friday, June 24
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)
Wigan Warriors v Toulouse, 8pm KO
Sunday, June 26
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity, 3pm KO
Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants, 3:15pm KO (Sky Sports)
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons, 3:30pm KO