Leeds Rhinos double-header picked for Sky Sports coverage as latest selections revealed

The women's teams will face off at 5.30pm on Thursday, June 23 before the men's sides lock horns at 8pm.

Lois Forsell's side will be out to avenge the Women's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens, while the men's team have not beaten Saints since 2018.

The back-to-back games headline Sky Sports' picks for rounds 15 and 16.

Jodie Cunningham, left, and Courtney Winfield-Hill embrace after Saturday's Challenge Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull FC's match against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, June 11 will be shown live, as well as the away date with Warrington Wolves on Friday, June 24.

Hull KR's home clash with Huddersfield Giants - a repeat of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final won by Ian Watson's team - will be broadcast on Sunday, June 26.

Betfred Super League - Round 15

Friday, June 10

Huddersfield celebrate the Challenge Cup win over Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos, 7:45pm KO

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 11

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC, 6pm KO/ 5pm UK (Sky Sports)

Sunday, June 12

Toulouse v Castleford Tigers, 3:30pm KO / 2:30pm UK

St Helens v Hull KR, 3pm KO

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves, 3pm KO

Round 16

Thursday, June 23

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Friday, June 24

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC, 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse, 8pm KO

Sunday, June 26

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity, 3pm KO

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants, 3:15pm KO (Sky Sports)