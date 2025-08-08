Leeds Rhinos duo answer Salford Red Devils SOS ahead of Hull FC clash
Salford's season has plumbed new depths this week, with Ryan Brierley, Jack Ormondroyd, Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson becoming the latest senior players to leave Super League's crisis club.
After signing Hankinson to help ease the Red Devils' financial troubles, Leeds have now provided fresh support in the form of two emergency loans to ensure the game at Hull goes ahead.
Winger Lumb featured in the Rhinos' opening 17 games, while forward Littlewood was an unused substitute against Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago.
The youngsters will return to Headingley in time for Leeds' fixture at Castleford Tigers next week.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "With no reserves game this week, Brad (Arthur) is keen for Riley and Ben to get some game time and continue the progress they have been making in training.
"With special circumstances being put in place by the RFL that allows a one-week loan to help Salford through their current difficulties, it is an opportunity for us to do that."
