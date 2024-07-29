Leeds Rhinos express disappointment after Rhyse Martin rejects improved contract for new opportunity

The goal-kicking forward will leave Headingley when his current deal expires at the end of this season, with Hull KR understood to have secured his signature.

It represents a major blow for the Rhinos as they rebuild following the recent sacking of head coach Rohan Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin has been one of Leeds' standout performers since joining from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2019, scoring 35 tries and kicking 408 goals in 124 games.

The 31-year-old was part of the team that won the Challenge Cup in 2020 and appeared in the Super League Grand Final two years later.

Blease said: "We are disappointed that Rhyse will be leaving us at the end of the season.

"Rhyse's contract comes to an end this year and we were keen to keep him here and had made him an improved offer some weeks ago however, last week he advised us that he intends to move on and take up an opportunity elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rhyse is a great professional and he will continue to be committed to the Rhinos team until the end of the season.

Rhyse Martin is on his way out of Headingley. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We have eight games remaining of the regular season and I know he will do all he can for his team and play his role in helping us achieve our ambitions of reaching the play-offs.