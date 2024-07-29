Leeds Rhinos express disappointment after Rhyse Martin rejects improved contract for new opportunity
The goal-kicking forward will leave Headingley when his current deal expires at the end of this season, with Hull KR understood to have secured his signature.
It represents a major blow for the Rhinos as they rebuild following the recent sacking of head coach Rohan Smith.
Martin has been one of Leeds' standout performers since joining from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2019, scoring 35 tries and kicking 408 goals in 124 games.
The 31-year-old was part of the team that won the Challenge Cup in 2020 and appeared in the Super League Grand Final two years later.
Blease said: "We are disappointed that Rhyse will be leaving us at the end of the season.
"Rhyse's contract comes to an end this year and we were keen to keep him here and had made him an improved offer some weeks ago however, last week he advised us that he intends to move on and take up an opportunity elsewhere.
"Rhyse is a great professional and he will continue to be committed to the Rhinos team until the end of the season.
"We have eight games remaining of the regular season and I know he will do all he can for his team and play his role in helping us achieve our ambitions of reaching the play-offs.
"He has been an outstanding player and I would like to thank him for his service to the Rhinos."
